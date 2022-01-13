Oregon vs. Colorado Rescheduled for Late January

It’s been a rocky road to finding the right date for this matchup. Colorado-Oregon had an original gameday of Dec. 30 in Eugene before the game was postponed four days before the game because of Colorado’s COVID-19 protocols. Five days after this announcement, a new date of Jan. 3 was selected.

Just six hours before tip off on Jan. 3, the game would be postponed again; this time thanks to COVID-19 protocols on Oregon’s side. And finally, on Wednesday afternoon, the two schools announced that Colorado at Oregon would be played on Jan. 30.

A twenty six day difference in game days is incredibly significant. Originally, Buffs-Ducks would have kicked off Pac-12 conference play for both squads. Instead, each team has had more postponements (3) than games played (2) in the time since they were initially supposed to meet.

On the brighter side, both Oregon and Colorado are 2-0 in conference play so far. The Ducks handled their first Pac-12 opponent, Utah, by a score of 79-66 thanks to Will Richardson’s phenomenal 23-point second half.

And on Monday, Oregon dramatically defeated the rival Oregon State 78-76 thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Eric Williams Jr. and some stifling defense under the basket to keep the Beavers from tying the game at the buzzer.

Colorado suffered a loss to UCLA earlier in the season, but has been unbeaten since conference play has gotten into full swing. The Buffs hosted both Washington State and the Washington last weekend with great success. The first game was a close 83-78 win against WSU thanks to 20 points from Colorado senior forward Evan Battey. UW put up less of a fight than the Cougars, losing by double digits and giving Colorado Head Coach Tad Boyle his 300th career win.

Oregon will first make a trip to Southern California to face off against UCLA and USC, then host the Washington schools before welcoming Colorado to MKA. And the Buffs will travel to Arizona to play Arizona State, then host USC and UCLA in Boulder before coming north to Eugene.

Oregon gets past Oregon State with clutch Eric William's 3-pointer

