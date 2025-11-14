Breaking Down Kelly Graves' Incoming Recruiting Class for Oregon
Coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks snagged a haul of talent from the Western United States. In the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon had three players sign an Athletics Scholarship Agreement and will play in Eugene next season.
The three incoming prospects are combo guard La'u Pele Falatea from Salt Lake City, Utah, four-star center Emilia Krstevski from Torrance, California, and four-star combo guard Brooklynn Haywood from Camas, Washington.
Brooklynn Haywood
The 5-9 combo guard committed to the Ducks out of Union High School in Washington. She's the No. 26-ranked overall recruit in the country, the No. 6 combo guard, and the No. 2 player in the state of Washington, according to Rivals.
During her junior season with Union and summer with the Cal Stars on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Haywood showed off her shot-making abilities that stretch far out to the three-point line.
"Brooklynn is an elite scoring and playmaking guard – one of the best in the country. She's a tireless worker who puts in the time to better herself and her craft. She can score off the dribble and is among the best shooters in the country. She really uses her body well when she penetrates and has an uncanny ability to finish over bigger defenders. She's always been an excellent teammate and gels well with others."- Oregon coach Kelly Graves
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
Emilia Krstevski
With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in California, 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski ranks as the No. 31-overall player in the nation (per Rivals). Krstevski is an inside post threat who can kick out the perimeter with quite accurate passing to the shooter's wheelhouse.
Her defensive abilities have come along over the years while playing some of the toughest competition in the Mission League and beyond.
La'u Pele Falatea
The 5-11 combo guard is the younger sister of former shooting guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves for her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars. La'u Pele was an all-state first-team selection at West High School in Utah during her junior season.
She can shoot from beyond the arc as well, if not better, than her older sister. Although she may be unranked, her versatility to bring the ball up and play off the ball will be invaluable to the Ducks.
Graves has filled future holes across the floor in the backcourt and frontcourt with these acquisitions. He expects this trio to make a lasting impact on the Oregon program.
"Collectively, this is a tremendous class for us. We filled a need with a center who will be great in an open, full-court style, and we're bringing in two guards that can score at three levels and play the style that we want to continue to play. They fit our culture in that they are hard-working, team-first players who come from winning programs. Today is a great day to be a Duck!"- Oregon coach Kelly Graves
Graves is known for developing guards with high IQ not only during his time with the Ducks since 2014, but with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2000-2014) and Saint Mary's Gaels (1997-2000) as well. Names like New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot, and Colorado Buffaloes coach JR Payne immediately come to mind.
Big Ten's Top 2026 Recruiting Class
In the Big Ten Conference, the USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 1 overall, according to ESPNW. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has had three No. 1 recruits in the last four years. Junior guard JuJu Watkins (2023), freshman guard Jazzy Davidson (2025), and now 2026 guard Saniyah Hall. She also landed a commitment from five-star forward Sitaya Fagan from Australia in this cycle.