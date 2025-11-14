Ducks Digest

Breaking Down Kelly Graves' Incoming Recruiting Class for Oregon

With the fall signing period now open, the Oregon Ducks announced where their 2026 recruiting class currently stands, consisting of four-star combo guard Brooklynn Haywood, four-star center Emilia Krstevski, and legacy combo guard La'u Pele Falatea.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025.
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks snagged a haul of talent from the Western United States. In the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon had three players sign an Athletics Scholarship Agreement and will play in Eugene next season.

The three incoming prospects are combo guard La'u Pele Falatea from Salt Lake City, Utah, four-star center Emilia Krstevski from Torrance, California, and four-star combo guard Brooklynn Haywood from Camas, Washington.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves, center, brings his team together before their game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena
Oregon coach Kelly Graves, center, brings his team together before their game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brooklynn Haywood

The 5-9 combo guard committed to the Ducks out of Union High School in Washington. She's the No. 26-ranked overall recruit in the country, the No. 6 combo guard, and the No. 2 player in the state of Washington, according to Rivals.

During her junior season with Union and summer with the Cal Stars on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Haywood showed off her shot-making abilities that stretch far out to the three-point line.

"Brooklynn is an elite scoring and playmaking guard – one of the best in the country. She's a tireless worker who puts in the time to better herself and her craft. She can score off the dribble and is among the best shooters in the country. She really uses her body well when she penetrates and has an uncanny ability to finish over bigger defenders. She's always been an excellent teammate and gels well with others."

Oregon coach Kelly Graves

Emilia Krstevski

With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in California, 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski ranks as the No. 31-overall player in the nation (per Rivals). Krstevski is an inside post threat who can kick out the perimeter with quite accurate passing to the shooter's wheelhouse.

Her defensive abilities have come along over the years while playing some of the toughest competition in the Mission League and beyond.

La'u Pele Falatea

The 5-11 combo guard is the younger sister of former shooting guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves for her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars. La'u Pele was an all-state first-team selection at West High School in Utah during her junior season.

She can shoot from beyond the arc as well, if not better, than her older sister. Although she may be unranked, her versatility to bring the ball up and play off the ball will be invaluable to the Ducks.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish (33) rushes up the court against Oregon Ducks guard Nani Falatea (4)
Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish (33) rushes up the court against Oregon Ducks guard Nani Falatea (4) on Thursday, March 6, 2025, during the Big Ten women's tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks, 78-62. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graves has filled future holes across the floor in the backcourt and frontcourt with these acquisitions. He expects this trio to make a lasting impact on the Oregon program.

"Collectively, this is a tremendous class for us. We filled a need with a center who will be great in an open, full-court style, and we're bringing in two guards that can score at three levels and play the style that we want to continue to play. They fit our culture in that they are hard-working, team-first players who come from winning programs. Today is a great day to be a Duck!"

Oregon coach Kelly Graves

Graves is known for developing guards with high IQ not only during his time with the Ducks since 2014, but with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2000-2014) and Saint Mary's Gaels (1997-2000) as well. Names like New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot, and Colorado Buffaloes coach JR Payne immediately come to mind.

Big Ten's Top 2026 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half
Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

In the Big Ten Conference, the USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 1 overall, according to ESPNW. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has had three No. 1 recruits in the last four years. Junior guard JuJu Watkins (2023), freshman guard Jazzy Davidson (2025), and now 2026 guard Saniyah Hall. She also landed a commitment from five-star forward Sitaya Fagan from Australia in this cycle.

