Oregon Star Katie Fiso Earns a Prestigious Invitation

Oregon Ducks incoming junior guard Katie Fiso is off to Phoenix, Arizona, from May 6 through 8. The backcourt star was one of nine players invited to Team USA 3x3's development camp ahead of the 2026 USA Basketball 3X Women’s Showcase, which will be held right after from May 9 through 10 in Mesa, Arizona.

The 20-year-old is familiar with the 3-on-setting of half-court basketball, having won a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.



Oregon’s Katie Fiso, left, shoots around Washington’s Yulia Grabovskaia during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fiso was Oregon's leading scorer at 15.5 points per game on a 49.0 field goal percentage in the 36 starts during the 2025-26 season. She was named to the All-Big Ten Conference Second Team.

The Seattle, Washington, native from Garfield High School also dished out a team-high 6.6 assists per game and got in the passing lanes with her 1.9 steals per game. She has drastically improved all-around from her freshman season to now and has shifted into a more leadership role in coach Kelly Graves' backcourt.

During her time with Team USA, Fiso will look to improve upon her decision-making after turning over the ball a total of 3.8 times per game this past season. That was the third-highest amount in the Big Ten.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Mallory Heyer (24) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Key Transfer Additions to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster

Graves was able to find size through the portal with the acquisition of Belmont Bruins transfer Hilary Fuller. The 6-2 sophomore forward averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Heading into his thirteenth season with the Pacific Northwest program, Graves will also be adding the Big Ten's Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting in 2025-26. He will continue to look for even more post depth to join alongside Fuller and Heyer after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad.

Oregon women’s coach Kelly Graves calls to his team during the second half against Nebraska Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Incoming 2026 Recruiting Class

After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 5-10 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman from Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana, made the swift transition back to the old stomping grounds of her mother, Lisa Bowyer. Bowyer played with the Ducks for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.

With this new addition, Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 1 in the entire Big Ten, according to 247 Sports' rankings.

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Kennedy Holman (11) reacts after scoring during the first half of a Mudsock Rivalry basketball game against Fishers High School, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Fishers Event Center. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intent to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, per 247 Sports.

Lastly, 5-11 unranked guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.

The 2026-27 roster now has 12 of the 15 spots filled, scholarship players and walk-ons both included.

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) sets the play while defended by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Every Duck in the WNBA

The 2026 WNBA regular season officially begins on Friday, May 8. With 15 teams during the historic 30th version of the WNBA, three Ducks are named on opening day rosters.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty forward Satou Sabally

Toronto Tempo center Nyara Sabally

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.