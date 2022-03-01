Pac-12 Women's Basketball Stat Leaders Through 2021-22 Regular Season

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Stats Leaders Through 2021-22 Regular Season
Note: To be ranked, a player must have appeared in at least 75% of their team's games.
Individual Leaders
Scoring:
1. Jayda Curry - Cal: 18.7 PPG
2. Charisma Osborne - UCLA: 17.1 PPG
3. Jade Loville - Arizona State: 16.9 PPG
4, Charlisse Leger-Walker - Washington State: 16.3 PPG
5. Ilmar'I Thomas - UCLA: 15.3 PPG
Rebounds:
1. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 8.19 RPG
2. Haley Jones - Stanford: 7.88 RPG
3. Haley Van Dyke - Washington: 7.86 RPG
4. Mael Gilles - Arizona State: 7.67 RPG
5. Rayah Marshall - USC: 7.63 RPG
Assists:
1. Dru Gylten - Utah: 5.1 APG
2. Krystal Leger-Walker - Washington State: 4.7 APG
3. Leilani McIntosh - California: 4.3 APG
4. Jaylyn Sherrod - Colorado: 3.9 APG
5. Haley Jones - Stanford: 3.6 APG
Steals:
1. Lexie Hull - Stanford: 2.22 SPG
2. Leilani McIntosh - California: 2.14 SPG
3. Kindyll Wetta - Colorado: 2.11 SPG
4. Helena Pueyo - Arizona: 1.85 SPG
5. Mael Gilles - Arizona State: 1.83 SPG
Blocks:
1. Nancy Mulkey - Washington: 2.95 BPG
2. Rayah Marshall - USC: 2.59 BPG
3. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 2.37 BPG
4. Bella Murekatete - Washington State: 1.71 BPG
5. Dalayah Daniels - California: 1.50 BPG
Sedona Prince finished third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (55.4%).
Field Goal Percentage:
1. Fran Belibi - Stanford: 58.8%
2. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 55.7%
3. Sedona Prince - Oregon: 55.4%
4. Ilmar'I Thomas - UCLA: 54.8%
5. Jenna Johnson - Utah: 53.2%
3-Point Percentage:
1. Ula Motuga - Washington State: 48.2%
2. Kennady McQueen - Utah: 45.5%
3. Sam Thomas - Arizona: 44.9%
4. Jade Loville - Arizona State: 43.7%
5. Hannah Jump - Stanford: 40.1%
Free Throw Percentage:
1. Brynna Maxwell - Utah: 87.7%
2. Charisma Osborne - UCLA: 86.3%
3. Talia von Oehlhoffen - Oregon State: 86.1%
4. Jordan Sanders - USC: 85.2%
5. Cailyn Crocker - California: 84.9%
Maddie Scherr finished third in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85).
Assist/Turnover Ratio:
1. Jaylyn Sherrod - Colorado: 1.96
2. Tera Reed - USC: 1.95
3. Maddie Scherr - Oregon: 1.85
4. Dru Gylten - Utah: 1.84
5. Leilani McIntosh - California: 1.77
Team Leaders
Scoring:
1. Utah: 77.5 PPG
2. Stanford: 74.5 PPG
3. Oregon: 71.6 PPG
4. California: 68.83 PPG
5. Arizona: 68.81 PPG
Scoring Defense:
1. Colorado: 57.0 PPG allowed
2. Arizona: 57.3 PPG allowed
3. Stanford: 58.1 PPG allowed
4. Arizona State: 59.9 PPG allowed
5. Washington State: 60.0 PPG allowed
Rebounds:
1. Stanford: 41.9 RPG
2. Oregon State: 40.3 RPG
3. Utah: 39.2 RPG
4. USC: 39.0 RPG
5. Oregon: 38.9 RPG
Offensive Rebounds:
1. Stanford: 13.6 ORPG
2. Utah: 13.6 ORPG
3. Arizona State: 13.1 ORPG
4. California: 12.9 ORPG
5. Oregon: 12.4 ORPG
Defensive Rebounds:
1. Oregon State: 30.6 DRPG
2. Stanford: 28.3 DRPG
3. USC: 26.9 DRPG
4. Oregon: 26.5 DRPG
5. Washington: 26.1 DRPG
Rebound Defense:
1. Stanford: 32.7 RPG allowed
2. UCLA: 33.00 RPG allowed
3. Arizona: 33.04 RPG allowed
4. Utah: 33.3 RPG allowed
5. Arizona State: 33.5 RPG allowed
Assists:
1. Utah: 15.5 APG
2. Stanford: 15.2 APG
3. Oregon: 14.7 APG
4. Arizona: 14.5 APG
5. Colorado: 14.4 APG
Steals:
1. Colorado: 11.1 SPG
2. Arizona: 10.5 SPG
3. Oregon: 8.83 SPG
4. Stanford: 8.75 SPG
5. California: 8.6 SPG
Blocks:
1. USC: 6.5 BPG
2. Stanford: 5.9 BPG
3. Oregon State: 5.0 BPG
4. California: 4.3 BPG
5. Washington: 4.2 BPG
Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 this season in field goal percentage (44.2%).
Field Goal Percentage:
1. Stanford: 45.0%
2. Oregon: 44.2%
3. Arizona: 44.1%
4. Utah: 43.8%
5. Colorado: 42.0%
Field Goal Percentage Defense:
1. Stanford: 35.5% allowed
2. Oregon State: 36.5% allowed
3. Oregon: 36.7% allowed
4. USC - 37.0% allowed
5. Colorado - 38.2% allowed
3-Point Percentage:
1. Utah: 35.6%
2. Arizona: 35.4%
3. Stanford: 34.5%
4. Washington: 34.5%
5. UCLA: 33.6%
3-Point Percentage Defense:
1. Washington: 28.3% allowed
2. Colorado: 29.6% allowed
3. Oregon State: 29.7% allowed
4. Oregon: 30.0% allowed
5. USC: 30.3% allowed
Assist/Turnover Ratio:
1. Arizona: 1.12
2. Stanford: 1.12
3. Oregon: 1.08
4. Colorado: 1.03
5. UCLA: 1.02
Average Attendance:
1. Oregon: 7,751
2. Arizona: 7,648
3. Oregon State: 4,422
4. Arizona State: 2,686
5. Stanford: 2,362
6. Utah: 1,982
7. Washington: 1,570
8. Colorado: 1,528
9. California: 1,415
10. UCLA: 1,081
11. Washington State: 836
12. USC: 740
