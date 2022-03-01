Pac-12 Women's Basketball Stat Leaders Through 2021-22 Regular Season

Skip to main content
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Stats Leaders Through 2021-22 Regular Season

A look at the best of the best in the Pac-12 this season.

Note: To be ranked, a player must have appeared in at least 75% of their team's games.

Individual Leaders

Scoring:

1. Jayda Curry - Cal: 18.7 PPG

2. Charisma Osborne - UCLA: 17.1 PPG

3. Jade Loville - Arizona State: 16.9 PPG

4, Charlisse Leger-Walker - Washington State: 16.3 PPG

5. Ilmar'I Thomas - UCLA: 15.3 PPG

Rebounds:

1. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 8.19 RPG

2. Haley Jones - Stanford: 7.88 RPG

3. Haley Van Dyke - Washington: 7.86 RPG

4. Mael Gilles - Arizona State: 7.67 RPG

5. Rayah Marshall - USC: 7.63 RPG

Assists:

1. Dru Gylten - Utah: 5.1 APG

2. Krystal Leger-Walker - Washington State: 4.7 APG

3. Leilani McIntosh - California: 4.3 APG

4. Jaylyn Sherrod - Colorado: 3.9 APG

5. Haley Jones - Stanford: 3.6 APG

Steals:

1. Lexie Hull - Stanford: 2.22 SPG

2. Leilani McIntosh - California: 2.14 SPG

3. Kindyll Wetta - Colorado: 2.11 SPG

4. Helena Pueyo - Arizona: 1.85 SPG

5. Mael Gilles - Arizona State: 1.83 SPG

Blocks:

1. Nancy Mulkey - Washington: 2.95 BPG

2. Rayah Marshall - USC: 2.59 BPG

3. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 2.37 BPG

4. Bella Murekatete - Washington State: 1.71 BPG

5. Dalayah Daniels - California: 1.50 BPG

Sedona Prince Idaho State Cropped

Sedona Prince finished third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (55.4%).

Field Goal Percentage:

1. Fran Belibi - Stanford: 58.8%

2. Cameron Brink - Stanford: 55.7%

3. Sedona Prince - Oregon: 55.4%

4. Ilmar'I Thomas - UCLA: 54.8%

5. Jenna Johnson - Utah: 53.2%

3-Point Percentage:

1. Ula Motuga - Washington State: 48.2%

2. Kennady McQueen - Utah: 45.5%

3. Sam Thomas - Arizona: 44.9%

4. Jade Loville - Arizona State: 43.7%

5. Hannah Jump - Stanford: 40.1%

Free Throw Percentage:

1. Brynna Maxwell - Utah: 87.7%

2. Charisma Osborne - UCLA: 86.3%

3. Talia von Oehlhoffen - Oregon State: 86.1%

4. Jordan Sanders - USC: 85.2%

5. Cailyn Crocker - California: 84.9%

Maddie Scherr St. Martin Cropped

Maddie Scherr finished third in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85).

Assist/Turnover Ratio:

1. Jaylyn Sherrod - Colorado: 1.96

2. Tera Reed - USC: 1.95

3. Maddie Scherr - Oregon: 1.85

4. Dru Gylten - Utah: 1.84

5. Leilani McIntosh - California: 1.77

Team Leaders

Scoring:

1. Utah: 77.5 PPG

2. Stanford: 74.5 PPG

3. Oregon: 71.6 PPG

4. California: 68.83 PPG

5. Arizona: 68.81 PPG

Scoring Defense:

1. Colorado: 57.0 PPG allowed

2. Arizona: 57.3 PPG allowed

3. Stanford: 58.1 PPG allowed

4. Arizona State: 59.9 PPG allowed

5. Washington State: 60.0 PPG allowed

Rebounds:

1. Stanford: 41.9 RPG

2. Oregon State: 40.3 RPG

3. Utah: 39.2 RPG

4. USC: 39.0 RPG

5. Oregon: 38.9 RPG

Offensive Rebounds:

1. Stanford: 13.6 ORPG

2. Utah: 13.6 ORPG

3. Arizona State: 13.1 ORPG

4. California: 12.9 ORPG

5. Oregon: 12.4 ORPG

Defensive Rebounds:

1. Oregon State: 30.6 DRPG

2. Stanford: 28.3 DRPG

3. USC: 26.9 DRPG

4. Oregon: 26.5 DRPG

5. Washington: 26.1 DRPG

Rebound Defense:

1. Stanford: 32.7 RPG allowed

2. UCLA: 33.00 RPG allowed

3. Arizona: 33.04 RPG allowed

4. Utah: 33.3 RPG allowed

5. Arizona State: 33.5 RPG allowed

Assists:

1. Utah: 15.5 APG

2. Stanford: 15.2 APG

3. Oregon: 14.7 APG

4. Arizona: 14.5 APG

5. Colorado: 14.4 APG

Steals:

1. Colorado: 11.1 SPG

2. Arizona: 10.5 SPG

3. Oregon: 8.83 SPG

4. Stanford: 8.75 SPG

5. California: 8.6 SPG

Blocks:

1. USC: 6.5 BPG

2. Stanford: 5.9 BPG

3. Oregon State: 5.0 BPG

4. California: 4.3 BPG

5. Washington: 4.2 BPG

Endyia Rogers Stanford

Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 this season in field goal percentage (44.2%).

Field Goal Percentage:

1. Stanford: 45.0%

2. Oregon: 44.2%

3. Arizona: 44.1%

4. Utah: 43.8%

5. Colorado: 42.0%

Field Goal Percentage Defense:

1. Stanford: 35.5% allowed

2. Oregon State: 36.5% allowed

3. Oregon: 36.7% allowed

4. USC - 37.0% allowed

5. Colorado - 38.2% allowed

3-Point Percentage:

1. Utah: 35.6%

2. Arizona: 35.4%

3. Stanford: 34.5%

4. Washington: 34.5%

5. UCLA: 33.6%

3-Point Percentage Defense:

1. Washington: 28.3% allowed

2. Colorado: 29.6% allowed

3. Oregon State: 29.7% allowed

4. Oregon: 30.0% allowed

5. USC: 30.3% allowed

Assist/Turnover Ratio:

1. Arizona: 1.12

2. Stanford: 1.12

3. Oregon: 1.08

4. Colorado: 1.03

5. UCLA: 1.02

Average Attendance:

1. Oregon: 7,751

2. Arizona: 7,648

3. Oregon State: 4,422

4. Arizona State: 2,686

5. Stanford: 2,362

6. Utah: 1,982

7. Washington: 1,570

8. Colorado: 1,528

9. California: 1,415

10. UCLA: 1,081

11. Washington State: 836

12. USC: 740

