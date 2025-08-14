What Dillon Gabriel Said About Potential Start For Cleveland Browns' Preseason Game
With social media lighting up over Shedeur Sanders' start for the Cleveland Browns in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, Oregon Duck fans may wonder if Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get a chance to prove himself.
With Sanders reportedly sustaining an oblique strain in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Gabriel might get his chance this weekend as the Browns take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
After the team's joint practice on Wednesday, Gabriel spoke to the media about the potential of starting for the Browns on Saturday.
Gabriel keeps a calm head through a tense quarterback battle
"I have no clue what's going to happen. I'm just right where my feet are," Gabriel said. "Time will tell and we'll see what happens but it's up to the coaches."
"No frustration," Gabriel added. "Just things you've got to get better from. You know things that you've got to attack and then there's times where you're trying to get better and things don't go your way in that way but it's just daily work trying to get back and I'm trying to just stay in the moment. I look forward to that moment once it comes and I'll be right where my feet are. I've known the best competitors to be present and be themselves by competing at a high level - just one play at a time."
Why is Gabriel the likely starter?
Gabriel did confirm his hamstring injury that kept him out of Cleveland's 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers did feel better after practice and with Cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot saying Gabriel is a "good bet" to start week 2, all eyes are on the former Duck.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski even hinted at the potential of Gabriel starting before the Wednesday joint practice began.
"Again, the plan was always to give both of those guys a start in the preseason so we'll see how it shakes out," Stefanski said to reporters.
How did Gabriel do during the Browns and Eagles first joint practice?
With Sanders out of practice on Wednesday, Gabriel ended up having a mixed bag practice amongst the four other quarterbacks in motion. According to ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel went 6 for 19 in passing with one touchdown pass to Ahmani Marshall and another touchdown on a screen pass to Kisean Johnson.
As reported by Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com, Gabriel's biggest strengths in practice includes his body control and ability to fire off passes from different launch points.
The Cleveland Browns play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 16 at 10am PST.