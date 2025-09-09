Ducks Digest

Oregon Duck Fans Will Never Believe What Will Stein's Family is Famous For

Widely known for his inventive play calling and high speed wide-zone offense, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein also comes from a family of bakers. During the Ducks' 69-3 win against Oklahoma State, his family's' sweet talents were featured.

Ally Osborne

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein is well known for his ability to craft a competent offense full of play-action passes and speedy screens, but his family members are well-known for a completely different reason: their baking.

During the fourth quarter of the Ducks' 69-3 takedown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium, the CBS Sports broadcast crew and sideline reporter Jenny Dell shared the Stein's sweet tooth savviness.

"It is the best thing I've ever tasted - dessert wise - in my life. I'm not kidding," said play-by-play personality Brad Nessler about the Stein family cakes during the game broadcast.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baked Into Stein's Football Foundation

Stein's mother, Debbie Nutt Stein, and Stein's aunt, Blakey Nutt Martin, created their brand SissyCakes in 2003 based on family recipes. The bakery hails from Stein's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where the now Duck offensive coordinator played quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals from 2008 to 2012.

Stein also got his start in coaching with the Cardinals as a graduate assistant and then the quarterbacks coach.

In a recent video posted on the SissyCakes Instagram, both founders pose in Oregon Duck sweatshirts seemingly on the Oregon coast while promoting their sweets.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Bite from the Broadcast

So what is the signature dessert from the family of the man who trained quarterbacks like Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and the Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel?

"Their signature orange juice cake, probably the best dessert I've ever had," said Dell during the game.

"Will [Stein] brought a box, that box you just saw, into our meeting yesterday because his mom gave it to him for his birthday which isn't till I think September 25. He turns 36. And he said 'You know you guys like this stuff so much I just thought I'd bring it in,'" said analyst Gary Danielson about a box of small cakes the broadcast showed with one baked good covered in yellow and green sprinkles.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State
Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Family and Football: Oh So Sweet!

Before he was posting Will Ferrell GIFs to troll the USC Trojans on the recruiting trail, Stein even appeared in posts for the bakery, showing support for his team at home.

The duo behind the delicious treats made custom cakes for Stein's other coaching jobs, with both women bringing a custom Bundt cake adorned with an orange ribbon to Stein while he was coaching for the UTSA Roadrunners. It's likely Oregon themed cakes are a regular occurrence in the Stein household back in Kentucky.

Though "Orange Juice Cake" has nothing to do with the X's and O's Stein whips up for the Oregon offense, it's fun to see a familial connection be shared in the broadcast booth during an oh-so-sweet Oregon takedown of the Cowboys.

For Oregon fans looking to tailgate outside Autzen Stadium with something sweet, SissyCakes ships nationwide. You can find more about their selection on their website.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

