Oregon Duck Fans Will Never Believe What Will Stein's Family is Famous For
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein is well known for his ability to craft a competent offense full of play-action passes and speedy screens, but his family members are well-known for a completely different reason: their baking.
During the fourth quarter of the Ducks' 69-3 takedown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium, the CBS Sports broadcast crew and sideline reporter Jenny Dell shared the Stein's sweet tooth savviness.
"It is the best thing I've ever tasted - dessert wise - in my life. I'm not kidding," said play-by-play personality Brad Nessler about the Stein family cakes during the game broadcast.
Baked Into Stein's Football Foundation
Stein's mother, Debbie Nutt Stein, and Stein's aunt, Blakey Nutt Martin, created their brand SissyCakes in 2003 based on family recipes. The bakery hails from Stein's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where the now Duck offensive coordinator played quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals from 2008 to 2012.
Stein also got his start in coaching with the Cardinals as a graduate assistant and then the quarterbacks coach.
In a recent video posted on the SissyCakes Instagram, both founders pose in Oregon Duck sweatshirts seemingly on the Oregon coast while promoting their sweets.
A Bite from the Broadcast
So what is the signature dessert from the family of the man who trained quarterbacks like Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and the Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel?
"Their signature orange juice cake, probably the best dessert I've ever had," said Dell during the game.
"Will [Stein] brought a box, that box you just saw, into our meeting yesterday because his mom gave it to him for his birthday which isn't till I think September 25. He turns 36. And he said 'You know you guys like this stuff so much I just thought I'd bring it in,'" said analyst Gary Danielson about a box of small cakes the broadcast showed with one baked good covered in yellow and green sprinkles.
Family and Football: Oh So Sweet!
Before he was posting Will Ferrell GIFs to troll the USC Trojans on the recruiting trail, Stein even appeared in posts for the bakery, showing support for his team at home.
The duo behind the delicious treats made custom cakes for Stein's other coaching jobs, with both women bringing a custom Bundt cake adorned with an orange ribbon to Stein while he was coaching for the UTSA Roadrunners. It's likely Oregon themed cakes are a regular occurrence in the Stein household back in Kentucky.
Though "Orange Juice Cake" has nothing to do with the X's and O's Stein whips up for the Oregon offense, it's fun to see a familial connection be shared in the broadcast booth during an oh-so-sweet Oregon takedown of the Cowboys.
For Oregon fans looking to tailgate outside Autzen Stadium with something sweet, SissyCakes ships nationwide. You can find more about their selection on their website.