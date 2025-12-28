Payton Pritchard Breaking Out In New Role With The Celtics

Through 30 starts in his sixth season in the NBA, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is putting up career-highs in three major categories: 17.2 points, team-leading 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Pritchard is actually the only player in the NBA's Eastern Conference averaging at least 15 points, five assists, and fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game (1.3).

Dec 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) takes a break against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

He's doing all this on a consistent basis. Pritchard's 61.2 field goal percentage inside the paint leads all guards across the league (minimum two attempts per game). That's to go along with his 44.5 field goal percentage inside the arc, 33.5 percent outside the arc, and 85.1 percent at the charity stripe.

Pritchard broke into the Boston starting lineup with star forward Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles injury in 2024-25. Despite being without one of the best competitors in the sport, the Celtics are in third in the Eastern Conference standings at a 19-11 overall record. That's in big thanks to Pritchard's efforts.

Even before he was a starter for the Celtics, Pritchard was arguably the biggest Oregon Ducks star in the NBA. The reigning Sixth Man Player of the Year helped lead his college basketball program to its first Final Four in the 2016-17 season.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is a high-profile player in the NBA thanks to his style of play, but Pritchard's breakout season has been undeniable.

Other Ducks Across The NBA

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) and Phoenix Suns guard/forward Dillon Brooks (3) have an exchange of words after a play during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

Oregon coach Dana Altman has coached 17 former Ducks who have spent time in the NBA. Along with Pritchard and Brooks, the two other former players currently in the league are Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher and Atlanta Hawks forward/center N'Faly Dante.

Brooks, one of the considered villains in the NBA, continues to know his role as a defensive enforcer and anchor on that side of the floor extremely well. The change of scenery to the desert has helped him put up career scoring marks as well, at 21.5 points on a career-best 46.2 shooting from the field, 33.5 shooting on three-pointers, and 81.7 shooting at the free-throw line.

Dec 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Chris Boucher (99) goes to shoot a basket during warm-up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Boucher (2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game) is in his first season with the Boston organization after spending his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors and the next seven seasons in the league with the Toronto Raptors. He will miss his second consecutive contest due to personal reasons and has previously dealt with a non-COVID illness.

The two-time NBA champion (2018, 2019) was a fan favorite in Canada after leaving as the franchise's all-time leader in points (3,256), double-doubles (49), rebounds (1,897), blocks (347), three-pointers made (334), field goals made (1,518), minutes played (6,546), and games played (383) when coming off the bench.

Dante is on his first professional standard contract with Atlanta after being on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in 2024-25. The now 23-year-old, 6-11 big man has yet to make a crack in the rotation with the Hawks, putting up just a mere 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in four games played.