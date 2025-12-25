Oregon Ducks Could Steal Another Transfer Portal Player From USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of what hopes to be a memorable run to the National Championship after beating the James Madison Dukes 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

But with the way the transfer portal calendar works, the coaching staff is still having to do its due diligence when it comes to targeting new additions for next year's roster.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have already been connected to some notable portal players, including Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. More names will certainly be added to the list in the coming weeks, but one interesting player could be joining the mix.

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Oregon is a potential team to watch for USC Trojans defensive lineman Devan Thompkins. He spent the past three years with the Trojans and

This mirrors what Oregon did last offseason with defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who spent the 2023 and '24 seasons at USC before transferring to Eugene. This proved to be a

Alexander, who played his freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs before joining USC, has already confirmed that he will be returning to Oregon for the 2026 season.

"I prayed for this moment. Grateful beyond words to be back on the field. Every doubt, every setback, every hard day led me back here. I am truly thankful for my staffs commitment to my growth both personally and professionally. Stepping back onto this field felt like breathing again and I'm forever grateful. Being away from the game last year was tough, I really missed this more than I can explain. Thankful for the strength, support, and grace that brought me back to this point in my life with all my dreams within reach," wrote Alexander onto social media.

Alexander posted 45 total tackles and one sack during the regular season with Oregon. In his second-career CFP game against James Madison on Saturday, he had four total tackles (two solo).

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As for Thompkins, it's a bit too early to know which team he will end up choosing, as the portal is set to open on Jan. 2 after the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

However, if he does end up choosing Oregon, the Ducks would be getting an experienced player on the defensive line while simultaneously snagging him away from a Big Ten rival.

This past season, Thompkins had 31 total tackles (18 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He had 4.5 career sacks in three seaons with the Trojans.

But before looking too far ahead when it comes to the portal, the Ducks will look to keep their championship hopes alive on New Year's Day at the Orange Bowl in Miami against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

