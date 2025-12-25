Big Ten Team Emerges as Dark Horse in National Championship Odds
The Oregon Ducks are among the eight teams left in the College Football Playoff. Next up for the Ducks are the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl.
With the college football season winding down, who are the favorites to win the national championship?
Oregon With 4th Best National Title Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has the fourth best odds to win the national title at +750. Here are the odds for all of the remaining teams:
Ohio State Buckeyes +190
Indiana Hoosiers +320
Georgia Bulldogs +475
Oregon Ducks +750
Texas Tech Red Raiders +850
Alabama Crimson Tide +1800
Miami Hurricanes +2200
Ole Miss Rebels +2500
The path for the Oregon to win their first national championship in program history will begin at the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech. The Ducks are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders. If Oregon were to win this game, they would advance to the semi-finals against the winner of the Indiana-Alabama game. With Indiana and Ohio State being the top two teams in the rankings and betting odds, it solidifies Oregon as the Big Ten dark horse.
Oregon has seen Indiana one time already this season. They faced off in October in Autzen Stadium and the Hoosiers handed the Ducks their only loss of the season to this point. It was an impressive showing for Indiana, who put the country on notice in this game by snapping the nation’s longest active home winning streak.
The Ducks were in the quarterfinals of the playoff last season after earning the No. 1 overall ranking in the field and earning a first round bye. Their run did not last long as Ohio State beat them in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State Favored To Repeat As National Champions
The favorites heading into the quarterfinals is Ohio State. This comes as no surprise as the Buckeyes have been the odds on favorites to win the national title for a majority of the season. They looked as dominant as ever in the regular season, allowing just about eight points per game. The Buckeyes had a hiccup in the Big Ten championship game, where they lost to Indiana.
If Ohio State were to win the title this season, it would be their second in a row. After earning the No. 8 seed in the playoff last season, the Buckeyes ran through the rest of the field, beating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to win their first national championship since the 2014-15 season.
Ohio State is ranked No. 2 this year and will face No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites with a 9.5-point spread in their favor for that quarterfinal matchup.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
