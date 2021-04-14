Sedona Prince Invited to USA Women's AmeriCup Team Trials

Oregon's star post will return to the big stage after an NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16.

Sedona Prince has accepted an invite to the USA Women's Americup Team Trials, scheduled for April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina.

The Oregon post is one of 20 college players to accept an invite.

Prince has prior experience playing on the international stage as a member of Team USA at the 2018 FIBA Americas 18U Championship, where she helped the team bring home a gold medal. She also won a bronze medal at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2016 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Jennifer Rizzotti, chair of the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and assistant coach of the AmeriCup team, is gathering the best talent the country has to offer.

"We need to bring the best players available and that's who our committee has worked to identify," Rizzotti said in an Oregon press release Wednesday. "Because we are unable to bring WNBA players, we will rely on the best returning college players."

Prince played her first college season in 2020 for Oregon after sitting out the last two due to injury and NCAA transfer rules following her arrival from Texas. Prince started 10 of the 19 games she played last year, and averaged 10.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, on 54.5% shooting from the floor.

She led the team in blocks with 29 and turned in multiple 20-point scoring performances against Oregon State and later Georgia in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-7 Texas native battled injuries on and off in 2020 and these games will help her prepare to chase a Pac-12 title with the Ducks in 2021.

Following trials, the team will head to Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup, which takes place June 11-19. Ten countries from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean will participate.

After the competition in Puerto Rico, the top four teams will advance to play in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments to earn one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

