WATCH: Dana Altman Breaks Down 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA
Altman shouted out the Matthew Knight Arena crowd for energizing the Ducks on Thursday.
The Oregon Ducks earned a gritty win over the No. 12 UCLA Bruins 68-63. They built up a double-digit lead in the second half and found a way to win despite UCLA's comeback attempt and a heap of turnovers.
Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about the team's effort, the impact of the home crowd, and the big picture with the Ducks on the bubble of the NCAA tournament.
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
WATCH: Dana Altman Recaps 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA
Altman lauded Oregon's ability to feed off of the home crowd and earn the win
Oregon Holds Off No. 12 UCLA 68-63 for First Two-Game Sweep Since 2015-16
The Ducks get a much-needed win to keep their dwindling NCAA tournament hopes alive
Oregon Plays Host to UCLA to Begin Final Home Stand of Regular Season
The Ducks aim to hang with one of the conference's top teams following Arizona loss
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox