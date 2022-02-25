WATCH: Dana Altman Recaps 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA

Skip to main content

WATCH: Dana Altman Breaks Down 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA

Altman shouted out the Matthew Knight Arena crowd for energizing the Ducks on Thursday.

The Oregon Ducks earned a gritty win over the No. 12 UCLA Bruins 68-63. They built up a double-digit lead in the second half and found a way to win despite UCLA's comeback attempt and a heap of turnovers.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about the team's effort, the impact of the home crowd, and the big picture with the Ducks on the bubble of the NCAA tournament.

