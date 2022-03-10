WATCH: Dana Altman, Players Recap 86-72 Win vs. Oregon State to Open Pac-12 Tournament

Skip to main content

WATCH: Dana Altman, N'Faly Dante, Eric Williams Jr. Recap Oregon's 86-72 Win vs. Oregon State to Open Pac-12 Tournament

The Ducks got off to a hot start and were able to stymie any run the Beavers made late in the game.

Oregon can't afford to lose in the Pac-12 Tournament if it wants to make it to the NCAA tournament. While a win over now 3-28 Oregon State won't look impressive on their resumé, the Ducks got the job done and will have a chance to keep "swinging away," as Head Coach Dana Altman likes to say.

Altman spoke with reporters along with N'Faly Dante (15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Eric Williams Jr. (14 points, 8 rebounds) following the win.

