Skip to main content

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's 78-67 Loss to Washington, Provides Update to N'Faly Dante

Altman said he was disappointed with the energy level the Ducks had as Washington built a big lead and held on for the win.

The Ducks trailed by as many as 23 points in their road loss to Washington 78-67. Oregon struggled against the Huskies' zone defense, and by the time some offense finally arrived, it was too late.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game to talk the Ducks' effort and energy, as well as what they are playing for from here on out. He also spoke about N'Faly Dante, who appeared to have a slight limp as he headed to the bench in the second half. Altman said Dante "wasn't feeling 100 percent" and put him on the bench so as to not risk any further injury.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

dana-altman-vs-usc
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Ducks' 78-67 Loss to Washington, Updates N'Faly Dante's Injury

Altman said Dante "wasn't feeling 100 percent" when he headed to the bench in the second half

14 seconds ago
terrell-brown-jr-washington-vs-oregon-rivaldo-soares
Play
Basketball

Oregon Rocked by Washington 78-67 in Seattle

If the Ducks had any NCAA tournament at-large hopes left, they were crushed in Seattle

24 minutes ago
sedona-prince-jumper-vs-ucla
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally Recap Oregon's 63-60 Win vs. UCLA

The Ducks move on to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals thanks to double-doubles from Prince and Sabally

28 minutes ago

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

dana-altman-vs-usc
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Ducks' 78-67 Loss to Washington, Updates N'Faly Dante's Injury

By Dylan Reubenking14 seconds ago
terrell-brown-jr-washington-vs-oregon-rivaldo-soares
Basketball

Oregon Rocked by Washington 78-67 in Seattle

By Dylan Reubenking24 minutes ago
sedona-prince-jumper-vs-ucla
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally Recap Oregon's 63-60 Win vs. UCLA

By Dylan Reubenking28 minutes ago
nyara-sabally
Basketball

Oregon Withstands UCLA 63-60 to Advance to Pac-12 Semifinals

By Billy Spotz47 minutes ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Football

PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview-Wide Receivers

By Max Torres5 hours ago
Richard Young 2
Recruiting

5-Star RB Richard Young Locks in Oregon Spring Visit

By Max Torres9 hours ago
Terrance Ferguson Arizona
Football

2022 Oregon Football Spring Preview: Tight Ends

By Dylan Mickanen11 hours ago
Te-Hina Paopao Stanford
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Advance Past UCLA in Pac-12 Quarterfinals

By Joe Zochert12 hours ago