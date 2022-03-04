WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Ducks' 78-67 Loss to Washington, Updates N'Faly Dante's Injury

Altman said he was disappointed with the energy level the Ducks had as Washington built a big lead and held on for the win.

The Ducks trailed by as many as 23 points in their road loss to Washington 78-67. Oregon struggled against the Huskies' zone defense, and by the time some offense finally arrived, it was too late.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game to talk the Ducks' effort and energy, as well as what they are playing for from here on out. He also spoke about N'Faly Dante, who appeared to have a slight limp as he headed to the bench in the second half. Altman said Dante "wasn't feeling 100 percent" and put him on the bench so as to not risk any further injury.

