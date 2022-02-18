WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to 81-57 Blowout Loss to Arizona State

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's 81-57 Blowout Loss to Arizona State
Entering Thursday night's game, Oregon was on the outskirts of the bubble in the NCAA Tournament, just barely hanging on to an at-large spot. Now, the Ducks would need a miracle to find its way into the tournament without winning the Pac-12 Tournament.
Oregon suffered a 81-57 beatdown in Tempe against a struggling Arizona State team that looked like the alpha for most of the night. Head Coach Dana Altman spoke with reporters following the game about the poor second half, where the disconnect lies with this team, and where they go from here.
Altman called the loss "a real poor performance" and said the Ducks were "outworked"
