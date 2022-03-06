WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Washington State

Skip to main content

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's Loss to Washington State

Altman also provided an update to Will Richardson, who did not play on Saturday.

Oregon's teams usually improve as the season inches closer to the Pac-12 Tournament, but the 2021-22 season has not been the case. The Ducks closed the regular season with their third straight loss — a 94-74 beatdown by Washington State.

Dana Altman spoke to reporters following the disappointing outing to explain Will Richardson's absence and preview the Ducks' upcoming matchup in the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon State.

