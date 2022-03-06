WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Oregon's Loss to Washington State
Oregon's teams usually improve as the season inches closer to the Pac-12 Tournament, but the 2021-22 season has not been the case. The Ducks closed the regular season with their third straight loss — a 94-74 beatdown by Washington State.
Dana Altman spoke to reporters following the disappointing outing to explain Will Richardson's absence and preview the Ducks' upcoming matchup in the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon State.
WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Washington State
The Ducks dropped their final game of the regular season in ugly fashion Satruday
