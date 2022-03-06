WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Washington State

Altman also provided an update to Will Richardson, who did not play on Saturday.

Oregon's teams usually improve as the season inches closer to the Pac-12 Tournament, but the 2021-22 season has not been the case. The Ducks closed the regular season with their third straight loss — a 94-74 beatdown by Washington State.

Dana Altman spoke to reporters following the disappointing outing to explain Will Richardson's absence and preview the Ducks' upcoming matchup in the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon State.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE