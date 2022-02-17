Skip to main content

WATCH: Endyia Rogers Reacts to Oregon's 67-53 Win Over UCLA Bruins

Rogers was Oregon's leading scorer on Wednesday with 16 points.

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers meets with the media following a win over the UCLA Bruins. She finished with 16 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Join the Community

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Endyia Rogers UCLA Cropped
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Endyia Rogers Talks Win Over UCLA

Rogers was Oregon's leading scorer against the Bruins on Wednesday

1 minute ago
Kelly Graves UCLA Cropped
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Win Over UCLA

The Ducks came out strong and got a lot of players involved

14 minutes ago
Nyara Sabally UCLA
Play
Basketball

Dominant First Half Fuels Oregon in 67-53 Win Over UCLA

Three Ducks finished in double figures in a commanding win over the Bruins

37 minutes ago

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Endyia Rogers UCLA Cropped
Basketball

WATCH: Endyia Rogers Talks Win Over UCLA

1 minute ago
Kelly Graves UCLA Cropped
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Win Over UCLA

14 minutes ago
Nyara Sabally UCLA
Basketball

Dominant First Half Fuels Oregon in 67-53 Win Over UCLA

37 minutes ago
oregon-football-flying-formations-division-street-athletes
News

Division Street Launches NFT Platform to Benefit Oregon Student Athletes

1 hour ago
brennan-rigsby
Recruiting

Oregon Secures Commitment from JUCO Guard Brennan Rigsby

8 hours ago
sedona-prince-taylor-hosendove
Basketball

Oregon Hosts UCLA in Rescheduled Non-Conference Matchup

8 hours ago
tehina-paopao-will-richardson
Basketball

Oregon MBB and WBB Teams to Play in 2022 PK Invitational

22 hours ago
kris-hutson-touchdown-vs-oregon-state
Football

Oregon 2022 Spring Football Schedule Released

Feb 15, 2022