WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps 52-47 Win Over California

The Ducks earned a sweep over the Golden Bears, with this game being much closer than the 35-point win in January.

Oregon prevailed over California 52-47 in a game where neither team led by more than seven points. The Ducks struggled once again to shoot, failing to make a three-pointer on 16 attempts, but they were strong defensively and made clutch free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Graves spoke with reporters following the game and was not satisfied with the win.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE