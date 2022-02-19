WATCH: Kelly Graves Breaks Down 52-47 Win Over California
The Ducks earned a sweep over the Golden Bears, with this game being much closer than the 35-point win in January.
Oregon prevailed over California 52-47 in a game where neither team led by more than seven points. The Ducks struggled once again to shoot, failing to make a three-pointer on 16 attempts, but they were strong defensively and made clutch free throws in the fourth quarter.
Kelly Graves spoke with reporters following the game and was not satisfied with the win.
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps 52-47 Win Over California
The Ducks won despite shooting 0-16 from downtown after having a shootaround that Graves called "God awful"
Oregon Defeats California 52-47 in Low-Scoring Affair
Despite missing all 16 three-point attempts, the Ducks won the game with their free-throw shooting
PODCAST: Chase Cota to Oregon, Friday Flock Talk
Breaking down the latest football recruiting news and more
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox