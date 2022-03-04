Skip to main content

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally Recap Oregon's 63-60 Win vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Quarterfinals

Prince and Sabally each posted a double-double in the Ducks' tight win to move on in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Kelly Graves slid Sedona Prince into the starting lineup with Maddie Scherr battling a leg injury, and she, along with Nyara Sabally, dominated the smaller UCLA lineup all night.

Prince finished with 12 points and 12 boards while Sabally had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 63-60 win in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Both players' defense was crucial down the stretch, swallowing up UCLA's ballhandlers in the final minute to force a huge turnover.

Prince, Sabally, and Graves met with the media after the game to break down the win.

