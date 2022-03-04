WATCH: Kelly Graves, Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally Recap Oregon's 63-60 Win vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Quarterfinals
Kelly Graves slid Sedona Prince into the starting lineup with Maddie Scherr battling a leg injury, and she, along with Nyara Sabally, dominated the smaller UCLA lineup all night.
Prince finished with 12 points and 12 boards while Sabally had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 63-60 win in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Both players' defense was crucial down the stretch, swallowing up UCLA's ballhandlers in the final minute to force a huge turnover.
Prince, Sabally, and Graves met with the media after the game to break down the win.
WATCH: Kelly Graves, Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally Recap Oregon's 63-60 Win vs. UCLA
The Ducks move on to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals thanks to double-doubles from Prince and Sabally
Oregon Withstands UCLA 63-60 to Advance to Pac-12 Semifinals
Neither team led by more than five points, with the Ducks clamping down in the clutch to earn the win
PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview-Wide Receivers
The Ducks have a very young wide receiver room full of breakout candidates
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox