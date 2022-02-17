WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Win Over UCLA

Oregon's head coach weighs in on his team's performance Wednesday night.

Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves meets with the media following the Ducks' 67-53 win over the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Looking ahead, Oregon welcomes the Bay Area schools to town this weekend, with California on Friday and Stanford on Sunday.

