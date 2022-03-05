WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers Recap 80-73 Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Semis

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers Recap 80-73 Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Semifinals
The second-seeded Oregon Ducks were sent home early from Las Vegas as the Utah Utes prevailed 80-73. The Utes advance to their first ever trip to the Pac-12 Tournament title game, where reigning conference and national champion Stanford awaits.
Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, and Endyia Rogers spoke with reporters after the game to discuss how the season-long third quarter struggles carried over, as well as how this loss will fuel them heading into the NCAA tournament,
Despite the loss, Graves said he believes the Ducks can win "a bunch of games" in March Madness
