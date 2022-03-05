WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers Recap 80-73 Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Semis

Skip to main content

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers Recap 80-73 Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Semifinals

The Ducks were outscored by 15 points in the third quarter and couldn't make a late push in the fourth.

The second-seeded Oregon Ducks were sent home early from Las Vegas as the Utah Utes prevailed 80-73. The Utes advance to their first ever trip to the Pac-12 Tournament title game, where reigning conference and national champion Stanford awaits.

Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, and Endyia Rogers spoke with reporters after the game to discuss how the season-long third quarter struggles carried over, as well as how this loss will fuel them heading into the NCAA tournament,

