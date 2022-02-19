Skip to main content

WATCH: Sedona Prince Recaps Oregon's 52-47 Win over California

Prince scored a team-high 15 points off the bench in a game where the Ducks needed every bucket.

The Oregon Ducks got a hard-fought win over California 52-47 behind a big night from Sedona Prince's 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Prince spoke to the team after leading the team to victory.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sedona Prince Cal
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Sedona Prince Recaps Oregon's 52-47 Win Over Cal

Prince led the Ducks with 15 points and spoke with the media after the win

11 seconds ago
Kelly Graves Cal Cropped
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps 52-47 Win Over California

The Ducks won despite shooting 0-16 from downtown after having a shootaround that Graves called "God awful"

15 minutes ago
Ahlise Hurst Cal
Play
Basketball

Oregon Defeats California 52-47 in Low-Scoring Affair

Despite missing all 16 three-point attempts, the Ducks won the game with their free-throw shooting

16 minutes ago

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

Sedona Prince Cal
Basketball

WATCH: Sedona Prince Recaps Oregon's 52-47 Win Over Cal

By Dylan Reubenking
11 seconds ago
Kelly Graves Cal Cropped
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps 52-47 Win Over California

By Dylan Reubenking
15 minutes ago
Ahlise Hurst Cal
Basketball

Oregon Defeats California 52-47 in Low-Scoring Affair

By Billy Spotz
16 minutes ago
Chase Cota Stanford
Football

PODCAST: Chase Cota to Oregon, Friday Flock Talk

By Max Torres
44 minutes ago
chase-cota-ucla
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Lands UCLA WR Transfer Chase Cota

By Dylan Reubenking
5 hours ago
USATSI_13899649
Football

College Football Playoff Format to Remain at Four Teams Through 2025 Season

By Dylan Reubenking
8 hours ago
tehina-paopao-dribbling-vs-ucla
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Sweep Cal at Matthew Knight Arena

By Billy Spotz
14 hours ago
De'Vion Harmon WSU
News

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown | February 17, 2022

By Max Torres
Feb 18, 2022