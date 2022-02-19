WATCH: Sedona Prince Recaps Oregon's 52-47 Win Over Cal

WATCH: Sedona Prince Recaps Oregon's 52-47 Win over California
Prince scored a team-high 15 points off the bench in a game where the Ducks needed every bucket.
The Oregon Ducks got a hard-fought win over California 52-47 behind a big night from Sedona Prince's 15 points and 8 rebounds.
Prince spoke to the team after leading the team to victory.
