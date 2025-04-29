5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Schedules Commitment Date After Oregon Ducks Visit
Five-star recruit Brandon Arrington visited the Oregon Ducks for the program's annual Spring Game inside Autzen Stadium, and he has scheduled his commitment date to be July 5 in the days after his trip to Eugene, Oregon. He will be deciding between the Ducks, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies.
The elite recruit made the announcement on social media, signaling that he is close to a decision if he plans to commit in July. Still, he has visits planned with each of his finalists. Arrington will travel to Penn State, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, and Oregon in that order. His final trip to the Ducks is from June 20-22, giving him some time at home before making his commitment.
He is considered a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings and On3's Industry Ranking. According to the 247Sports, Arrington is the No. 1 athlete, the No. 1 recruit in California the No. 9 prospect in the country regardless of position.
With Arrington revealing a commitment date after a trip to Oregon, and the Ducks receiving the final visit before July 5, a lot of positive signs point to Oregon. The five-star recruit spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong after his visit with the Ducks and called it "perfect."
“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly. Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before," Arrington told On3.
Arrington has had a busy start to 2025, taking visits to Alabama, Oregon, and USC. The Southern California recruit has an easy trip getting to USC from the San Diego area, but he also traveled out to see the Ducks and the Crimson Tide for spring visits. Now, he seems ready to finish his recruiting process once he sees each of his final programs one more time.
On his latest visit to Oregon, Arrington was part of a major recruiting weekend that coincided with the Ducks' Spring Game. Also on campus were five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, both top recruits in the 2026 class.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning was hosting a number of elite prospects that could be future Ducks, and the program also welcomed back a number of former Ducks in the NFL like New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, Miami Dolphins defensive back Verone McKinley III, and more.
Arrington told On3 that he was able to ask Gonzalez and Franklin questions about Oregon, and he also said that he spoke with Ducks freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.
Was it enough to convince Arrington to become an Oregon Duck? The development of Lanning and his staff was also on display over the weekend as 10 Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.