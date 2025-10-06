What Curt Cignetti Said About 'Phenom' Oregon Coach Dan Lanning, Dante Moore
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are preparing for a top-10 showdown vs. the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in a game with massive Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.
It will be all eyes on Eugene on Oct. 11 as ESPN’s “College GameDay” will return for the 13th time to campus. Only two weeks after the Ducks’ double-overtime win at Penn State - both Oregon and Indiana are fresh off bye weeks - which team will emerge victorious?
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti opened up about preparing to face coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore.
Cignetti Opens Up On Lanning
Cignetti, who started his coaching career more than 40 years ago, raved about Lanning in his fourth season as Oregon's head coach.
"Great opponent, great team, a lot of great players. Extremely well-coached," Cignetti said.
"Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth. Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They’re a great football team." Cignetti continued. "Looking forward to the challenge. Confidence in our team."
At 39 years old, earning the title of "young coaching phenom" in Lanning's second season in the Big Ten Conference is notable.
Cignetti's point is backed up by facts. Under Lanning’s leadership, Oregon has continued to climb. The Ducks posted a 10–3 record in 2022, built on that with a 12–2 mark in 2023, and soared through 2024 without a single regular-season loss.
In their first Big Ten season, Lanning and the Ducks not only impressed - they won the conference title. Despite questions about being "physical enough" for the Pac-12 to Big Ten transition, Lanning's roster has proved it can compete and win.
Another testament to Lanning’s impact at Oregon is the program’s growing reputation for developing NFL-ready talent. In the 2025 NFL Draft, a program-record 10 Ducks were selected, including two first-round selections in defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
Dante Moore Earning Reputation
Cignetti also scouted Moore, who has become the favorite to in the Heisman Trophy after calmly leading the Ducks to upset Penn State on the road at the White Out.
"He’s playing really well. He’s another guy, got big-time arm talent, quick release, accurate. He’s very athletic, very fluid, can run, extend plays, change of direction. He’s getting the ball out on time, rhythm. He snaps it off really quick," Cignetti said. "He’s really impressive on tape."
"... As he’s played more, you can see he’s building on his success, confidence, belief, and he’s one of the great quarterbacks in the country. There’s no doubt about it."
It hasn’t taken long for the transfer from UCLA, Moore to show he belongs. In just five starts, Moore has completed 100-of-134 passes (74.6 percent) for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moore ranks fifth nationally with his 74.6 completion percentage.
Cignetti was quick to point out Moore's weapons on offense.
"The wide receivers are equally as impressive. Tight end, good depth there; good depth at running back. They spread the ball around. They use the field, and they run the ball well," Cignetti said.
Ahead of the Big Ten matchup, looks like Cignetti will not be giving the Ducks any extra bulletin board material. Oregon vs. Indiana kicks off in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11 (12:30 p.m. PT, CBS). It will be the eighth all-time matchup of top-10 teams in Autzen.