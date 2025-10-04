Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far
Oregon Ducks fans are still high after the Ducks' thrilling 30-24 victory over Penn State at the iconic White Out in Beaver Stadium.
The Ducks enjoy their bye week and start classes ahead of another looming top-10 matchup on Oct. 11 against No. 8 Indiana in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks' 5-0 start to the 2025 football season is historic in many ways. Here is a look at some interesting statistics from the first five games of the season, including quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Dakorien Moore, the smothering defense and productive offense.
DANTE MOORE'S ELITE PRODUCTION
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has only started five games for the Ducks but is already making his presence felt. The poised Moore takes care of the ball, throwing 14 touchdown passes to just one interception so far this season. His stat line through five games speaks for itself: completing 100-of-134 passes (74.6 percent) for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Moore has set a new career high in each game he's played so far this season - a tease of how bright the future is under his leadership.
Notable stat: Moore ranks fifth nationally with his 74.6 completion percentage.
DAKORIEN MOORE LIVING UP TO 5-STAR HYPE
The youth movement is strong for Oregon this season. Oregon true freshman receiver Dakorien Moore is the Ducks' No 1 receiver, stepping up for the top-returner Evan Stewart, who remains out with a possible season-ending injury.
Dakorien Moore leads the Ducks with 296 receiving yards, 19 catches and two touchdowns. The former 5-star recruit has added 42 rushing yards on three carries and one rushing touchdown. A highlight of the season so far, Moore's run blocking has turned heads.
Maybe the best part? Dakorien Moore has shown improvement each game, with his best game vs. Oregon's toughest opponent so far, Penn State. There are six true freshmen have appeared in every game so far this season - Moore, running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt
Notable stat: Against Penn State, Moore set career highs with seven receptions for 89 yards to lead team in both categories.
OREGON'S DOMINANT OFFENSE
The Ducks are humming on offense despite losing their starting quarterback, running back and top-two receivers to the NFL. A lot of credit goes to Oregon's offensive line, which is tied for the fewest sacks allowed in the nation with 32 sacks allowed (Army) since 2022.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made to show appreciation for his offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"I hope you guys realize that we've got the best offensive coordinator in the nation," Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.
Notable Stat: The Ducks are taking care of the ball and have not committed a turnover in four of five games this season.
DUCKS SMOTHERING DEFENSE
Oregon's defense has all five opponents this season to fewer than 200 passing yards, including two under 100 passing yards. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 40 tackles, which ranks third-most in the Big Ten. Matayo Uiagalelei leads Oregon with four sacks, which ranks fourth-most in the Big Ten.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning made a bold statement about Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi on the Ducks vs. Them cinamatic video.
"I've never worked with a guy that works harder than Coach Lupoi to put you guys in a position to be successful. Hardest worker I've ever been around in my life. Like, no comparison. Trying to find every detail for you guys to have success," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.
Notable stat: Oregon's total defense of 238.2 yards per game ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 11th nationally.
HISTORIC WIN OVER PENN STATE
Oregon's road win vs. Penn State was it eighth win in program history over a top-three opponent. The Ducks are now an impressive 11-6 against ranked teams under Lanning, who coached his first overtime game at Oregon in front of 110,015 fans at Beaver Stadium. The Ducks also extended the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 23 games.
"100,000 people in white. Looks like a white canvas to me and we are about to go paint our f*cking masterpiece," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning to his team at Penn State's White Out, per the video.
Notable stat: Oregon's win was its ninth straight victory on the road, improving to 15-2 on the road under Lanning.