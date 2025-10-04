Ducks Digest

Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far

The Ducks' 5-0 start to the 2025 football season is historic in many ways. Here is a look at some interesting statistics from the first five games of the season, including quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Dakorien Moore, the smothering defense and productive offense.

Bri Amaranthus

Dante Moore Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Football Big Ten Conference Autzen Stadium Dakorien Moore penn state dakorien moore
Dante Moore Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Football Big Ten Conference Autzen Stadium Dakorien Moore penn state dakorien moore / Darby Winter / Oregon Ducks on S
In this story:

Oregon Ducks fans are still high after the Ducks' thrilling 30-24 victory over Penn State at the iconic White Out in Beaver Stadium.

The Ducks enjoy their bye week and start classes ahead of another looming top-10 matchup on Oct. 11 against No. 8 Indiana in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks' 5-0 start to the 2025 football season is historic in many ways. Here is a look at some interesting statistics from the first five games of the season, including quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Dakorien Moore, the smothering defense and productive offense.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore Dan Lanning pancake block touchdown Gary Bryant Jr. Dante Moore five-star wide receiver
Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore against Montana State / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

DANTE MOORE'S ELITE PRODUCTION

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has only started five games for the Ducks but is already making his presence felt. The poised Moore takes care of the ball, throwing 14 touchdown passes to just one interception so far this season. His stat line through five games speaks for itself: completing 100-of-134 passes (74.6 percent) for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Moore has set a new career high in each game he's played so far this season - a tease of how bright the future is under his leadership.

Notable stat: Moore ranks fifth nationally with his 74.6 completion percentage.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Autzen Stadium Mike Gundy oklahoma state eugene dan lanning nfl nil
Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Autzen Stadium Mike Gundy oklahoma state eugene dan lanning nfl nil / Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

DAKORIEN MOORE LIVING UP TO 5-STAR HYPE

The youth movement is strong for Oregon this season. Oregon true freshman receiver Dakorien Moore is the Ducks' No 1 receiver, stepping up for the top-returner Evan Stewart, who remains out with a possible season-ending injury.

Dakorien Moore leads the Ducks with 296 receiving yards, 19 catches and two touchdowns. The former 5-star recruit has added 42 rushing yards on three carries and one rushing touchdown. A highlight of the season so far, Moore's run blocking has turned heads.

Maybe the best part? Dakorien Moore has shown improvement each game, with his best game vs. Oregon's toughest opponent so far, Penn State. There are six true freshmen have appeared in every game so far this season - Moore, running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Notable stat: Against Penn State, Moore set career highs with seven receptions for 89 yards to lead team in both categories.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face th
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start

MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far

OREGON'S DOMINANT OFFENSE

The Ducks are humming on offense despite losing their starting quarterback, running back and top-two receivers to the NFL. A lot of credit goes to Oregon's offensive line, which is tied for the fewest sacks allowed in the nation with 32 sacks allowed (Army) since 2022.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made to show appreciation for his offensive coordinator Will Stein.

"I hope you guys realize that we've got the best offensive coordinator in the nation," Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.

Notable Stat: The Ducks are taking care of the ball and have not committed a turnover in four of five games this season.

Oregon Ducks matayo uiagalelei
Oregon Ducks matayo uiagalelei / Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

DUCKS SMOTHERING DEFENSE

Oregon's defense has all five opponents this season to fewer than 200 passing yards, including two under 100 passing yards. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 40 tackles, which ranks third-most in the Big Ten. Matayo Uiagalelei leads Oregon with four sacks, which ranks fourth-most in the Big Ten.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning made a bold statement about Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi on the Ducks vs. Them cinamatic video.

"I've never worked with a guy that works harder than Coach Lupoi to put you guys in a position to be successful. Hardest worker I've ever been around in my life. Like, no comparison. Trying to find every detail for you guys to have success," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said to his team an a pre-game meeting.

Notable stat: Oregon's total defense of 238.2 yards per game ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 11th nationally.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Duc
Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HISTORIC WIN OVER PENN STATE

Oregon's road win vs. Penn State was it eighth win in program history over a top-three opponent. The Ducks are now an impressive 11-6 against ranked teams under Lanning, who coached his first overtime game at Oregon in front of 110,015 fans at Beaver Stadium. The Ducks also extended the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 23 games.

"100,000 people in white. Looks like a white canvas to me and we are about to go paint our f*cking masterpiece," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning to his team at Penn State's White Out, per the video.

Notable stat: Oregon's win was its ninth straight victory on the road, improving to 15-2 on the road under Lanning.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football