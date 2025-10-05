Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 heading into their bye week. It is the third year in a row that the Ducks have started 5-0, previously finishing the 2024 regular season undefeated. One common denominator in the Ducks’ success is Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Lanning was hired by the Ducks in December of 2021 and has quickly helped the Ducks progressively get more successful each season. Big Ten Network’s Adam Breneman recently made a bold prediction regarding Lanning.
Bold Prediction On Lanning
In an episode of Butt & Breneman on YouTube, Breneman not only praised the Oregon coach but predicted how people will look back on Lanning’s tenure.
“I think we’ll be looking back 20 years from now, and he’ll be the best coach in college football history,” Breneman said.
Breneman went on to highlight that Lanning is just 39 years old, and has already seen immense success with the Oregon Ducks.
Big Ten Network’s Jake Butt, while surprised by Breneman’s prediction, agreed that Lanning is doing what it takes to help make a case as one of the top coaches in college football history.
“Oregon, zero national championships in their history as a football program, but I believe it’s a matter of time. I mean, they’ve elevated from a really good to one of the current blue bloods, and they have their guy in Dan Lanning.”
Lanning’s Success With Oregon
Since Lanning took over the football program, the Ducks are progressing each season. In 2022, Oregon finished the season 10-3. The next year, the Ducks finished 12-2, and of course, in 2024, Oregon went undefeated in the regular season.
Not only did Lanning and the Ducks have a strong 2024 season, but it was the program's first year in the Big Ten, and they went on to win the conference championship. Many questioned how the transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten would be, and Oregon is proving it can maintain being a top team no matter the conference.
MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024 season as the No. 1-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoff. While the team lost in the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, it was a big year for Oregon, one of the most dominant teams in the nation.
Lanning has helped bring a winning culture to Oregon, and the Ducks do not appear to be slowing down.
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. It took the entire team to win the game in double overtime and caused the Ducks to soar to a No. 2 ranking.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the season was the quarterback position. There was skepticism heading into the season with quarterback Dante Moore, but he has quickly turned into one of the top players in the nation with his performance.
The Oregon Ducks are one of the most balanced teams in college football, with both the offense and defense performing at a high level. After taking down Penn State as the away team during the White Out, Oregon helped solidify itself as a top team in college football.
Another notable aspect of how well Lanning is coaching the Oregon Ducks is the program's ability to develop NFL talent. Oregon had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, two of whom went in the first round.
Lanning is building a successful program, even having to replace players each year due to moving on to the NFL Draft. As Oregon continues to push for the program’s first national championship, Lanning is continuing to build an elite resume with the Ducks.