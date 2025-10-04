Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top ranked recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle. They have one of the most underrated quarterbacks commits in four-star Bryson Beaver. However, the Ducks have been looking to potentially add one more quarterback into their 2027 class.
Quarterback Dane Weber recruit has caught the attention of the Ducks' coaching staff and has been grinding away to earn an offer from Oregon. Weber is rated as a four-star prospect in Rivals' rankings as well as 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Oregon Ducks Close To Landing Quarterback Prospect?
Rivals' Adam Gorney said that if Oregon offers Weber, one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the West Coast region, they could land him relatively soon after despite interest from high-major programs like Purdue, Arizona, and Cincinnati.
"Oregon did its due diligence on Vista Murrieta’s Bryson Beaver and got him committed this summer after his earlier pledge to Boise State. Murrieta is one town over from the California wine country region of Temecula and that’s the home of 2027 three-star quarterback Dane Weber...if Oregon comes through, landing two QBs from just miles away wouldn’t be a shock at all," Gorney said.
Weber is ranked as the No. 21 quarterback and No. 288 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He holds 11 offers, but has yet to get offered by the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks' Recent Quarterback Recruiting History
Oregon's history of recruiting the quarterback position has been interesting to say the least. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks signed multiple quarterbacks for the first time ever under coach Dan Lanning in four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, but the latter ultimately entered the transfer portal shortly after enrolling at Oregon.
The Ducks brought in three-star quarterback Luke Moga into their 2024 recruiting class, Moga was one of the lowest-ranked recruits to sign with Oregon that cycle, finishing as the second-to-last ranked signee in the cycle.
Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad signed with Oregon in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He was the first quarterback to sign with the Ducks under coach Dan Lanning.
MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start
MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far
2027 Recruiting Class
The Ducks had one of the top 2027 recruiting classes earlier in the summer prior to five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman's decommitment.
Currently, Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 31 class in the cycle. After having three commits in the class at one point, their class has dwindled back to one commit. Four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon reclassified into the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class and Bowman decommitted.
That leaves four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett as the Ducks' lone commit in the class of 2027. He's ranked as the No, 22 edge rusher and No. 215 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.