‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video From Washington Huskies Has Oregon Buzzing
Oregon Ducks fans are buzzing in anticipation for the release of the “Ducks vs. Them” cinematic recap from Oregon’s crucial 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies at sold-out Husky Stadium in Seattle.
The exciting rivalry win extended the Ducks' nation’s longest active road winning streak to 12 games. Oregon coach Dan Lanning got his first Ducks win in Seattle, while the team unofficially punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
What was the theme of the week for the Ducks game vs. Washington? The rivalry doesn't need extra motivation but Lanning's comments have dropped easter eggs as to what the Ducks focused on for the Big Ten Conference regular season finale. Lanning spoke after the game about the Ducks’ “villain” mindset throughout the rivalry.
What Dan Lanning Told Team Before Washington Game
The game marked Oregon's second straight win over Washington but Washington leads the all-time series, 63-50-5. Lanning spoke to the rivalry history with his team before the game.
“I told the players before the game. I said, history is great, but what's more fun is writing history, right?" Lanning said after the victory. "We got to write some history today, which is awesome. And they showed up. Everybody had each other's back. Certainly, this is a big game. It's a big rivalry, one of the best that I've been a part of. It was fun to go out there and take care of business today.”
Now, Ducks fans can't wait to get a peek inside the practices leading up to the game, the sideline moments during the game and the locker room after the victory... courtesy of brilliant video storytelling from the Oregon video team. It appears that the theme of the week could have something to do with being the villain in the story.
"We talked about being the villain this week, and we got to put our mask on and go into someone else's territory. Our guys did that today," Lanning said to the CBS broadcast after the win.
Oregon's Momentum Heading Into Playoff
Oregon is finding ways to win in multiple ways finding its momentum at an important time. As it stands, the Ducks would host a first-round playoff game in Eugene on Dec. 19 or 20 but there could still be movement with conference championship games looming.
Does Lanning feel like he's seen the best from this team yet?
"Time will tell. What I do know is this group will come to work. They’re already anxious to get back to work right now, which is pretty awesome. I think the group realizes how special this is. I hope everyone realizes how special it is, where we're at right now, but the only things we can control are what we can control, and that's what we're going to focus on,” Lanning said.
The 'Ducks vs. Them' video has plenty of exciting in-game content to choose from like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's first collegiate rushing touchdown and a 64-yard touchdown pass from Moore to receiver Malik Benson that was arguably the biggest play of the game.
"Credit to Washington, they didn't make it easy," Lanning continued. "This environment is really good. Thought our players handled the chaos extremely well. I don't think the noise affected us. And even heard our fans chanting there at the end, which is awesome to be able to come into somebody else's stadium and create that,” Lanning said.
Typically, the videos are released on Tuesday evenings. This article will be updated.