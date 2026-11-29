It was a game defined by special teams and quarterback play, but ultimately, it was a devastating ending to what had become a promising season for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.

After working their way back from a season that once seemed lost following a crushing loss to Illinois, Oregon put itself in position to potentially compete for a conference title and secure an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff, even without winning the Big Ten Championship. However, those comeback efforts came crashing down against the Ducks' rivals from up north.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola jogs off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a game where a win would have all but secured a College Football Playoff berth, the Ducks watched their postseason aspirations slip away in heartbreaking fashion, falling to the No. 24 Washington Huskies in double overtime. Washington pulled off its second consecutive upset, ending Oregon's season in front of its home crowd at Autzen Stadium.

Several things went wrong for Oregon in Saturday's loss, and there are certainly questions that will need to be addressed moving forward. However, despite the disappointing finish, there were a few positive moments to take away.

Biggest Losers:

Oregon’s Missed Kicks and Costly Mistakes

There were plenty of opportunities for Oregon to take control of Saturday's rivalry matchup, but the Ducks repeatedly found ways to make things more difficult for themselves.

After Oregon pulled off an impressive trick play, with tight end Jamari Johnson throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to fellow tight end Kendre Harrison to tie the game at 27-27, kicker Gage Hurych missed the extra point. It was his first missed PAT of the season. Had he converted, Oregon would have taken a one-point lead with just over a minute remaining.

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The missed extra point was not the only costly moment for Hurych. On Oregon's opening possession of overtime, his field goal attempt was blocked. Washington had an opportunity to end the game on its ensuing possession but missed its own field goal, allowing Oregon to survive and force a second overtime.

However, the special teams issues started much earlier.

After tying the game at 3-3 with a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter, Dan Lanning elected to attempt a surprise onside kick. The decision backfired, and Washington recovered it at Oregon's 49-yard line before turning the short field into its first touchdown of the night.

Oregon also struggled to stay disciplined defensively. The Ducks committed four penalties for 55 yards in the first half alone, compared to Washington's one penalty for 15 yards. Three of those flags were pass interference calls. The Ducks finished the night with five penalties for 60 yards.

Oregon's First-Half Offense

After averaging nearly 38 points per game during its four-game winning streak, Oregon's offense looked almost unrecognizable during the first half against Washington.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks struggled to establish any rhythm and managed just 125 total yards through the opening 30 minutes.

Perhaps the most concerning part of Oregon's offensive struggles was how little involvement its primary playmakers had early in the game.

Tight end Jamari Johnson, as well as wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart, combined for zero catches in the first half. Three players who had the ability to make a difference in the passing game were essentially nonexistent as Oregon struggled to find answers against Washington's defense.

Things eventually changed after halftime, and the Ducks became much more aggressive and found ways to get their playmakers involved. Still, Oregon put itself in a difficult position by waiting so long to get its offense going.

Oregon's College Football Playoff Hopes

Just a few weeks ago, Oregon's postseason outlook looked considerably different. Following its loss to Illinois, the Ducks appeared to be on the outside looking in, with little margin for error and plenty of questions surrounding their ability to get back into the playoff picture.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his loss as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Oregon responded with four consecutive wins, including an impressive road victory over Ohio State and dominant performances against Michigan and Michigan State. Suddenly, the Ducks had worked their way back into contention and entered the final weekend of the regular season with an opportunity to accomplish something significant.

The path was even more favorable following several results around the Big Ten. With Indiana taking care of Purdue and other conference results falling into place, Oregon had an opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over Washington.

Instead, the Ducks watched that opportunity disappear.

The loss dropped Oregon to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play, eliminating the Ducks from Big Ten Championship contention and effectively ending their College Football Playoff hopes.

Oregon had put itself back in a position to control its postseason destiny, only to let the opportunity slip away against its biggest rival.

Winners:

Oregon's Aggressive Play-Calling and Second-Half Adjustments

Despite the disappointing result, Oregon's offensive adjustments and willingness to take chances late in the game deserve some recognition.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest moments came in the fourth quarter after Oregon found itself trailing 27-13. Rather than settling for the extra point following a touchdown that cut Washington's lead to 27-19, Lanning elected to go for two.

It was an aggressive decision, especially considering Oregon's previous struggles with two-point conversions earlier in the season. This time, the gamble paid off. Johnson made a difficult contested catch to bring Oregon within six points at 27-21.

When Oregon scored again to tie the game at 27-27 with 1:09 remaining, the Ducks had already secured the two points they needed to make the score even. Without the earlier conversion, Hurych's missed extra point would have left Oregon trailing 28-27 instead of sending the game into overtime.

Just before the missed extra point, Oregon was facing fourth-and-one with just over a minute remaining. Oregon turned to tight end Jamari Johnson for a trick play. The tight end found a wide-open Kendre Harrison for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

The Ducks still came up short, but their ability to fight back from a 14-point deficit and force overtime showed the kind of resilience that had helped revive their season in November.

Freshman Running Back Brandon Smith

One of the biggest positives to come out of Saturday's loss was the continued emergence of freshman running back Brandon Smith.

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Oregon's passing game struggled to find its footing in the first half, Smith was one of the few players consistently creating opportunities for the Ducks. He accounted for 97 of Oregon's 125 first-half yards, recording 50 rushing yards on 10 carries while adding five receptions for 47 yards.

Smith finished the night with 21 carries for 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also added five receptions for 47 yards and 81 kick-return yards, finishing with an impressive 228 all-purpose yards.

That accounted for nearly half of Oregon's total offensive production, with Smith responsible for 147 yards from scrimmage in a game where the Ducks managed just 320 total offensive yards.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Washington head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Oregon will have plenty of questions to address heading into the offseason, Smith gives the Ducks an encouraging building block.

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