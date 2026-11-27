A chaotic Saturday in the Big Ten ended up being exactly what the Oregon Ducks needed to revive their College Football Playoff hopes. Washington's upset of then-ranked No. 8 Indiana was one of three major upsets across the conference, and the results completely changed the outlook for Oregon heading into the final week of the regular season.

Following Washington's win over Indiana, along with the upsets involving Michigan and Nebraska, Oregon went from being a team that was once an underdog to even reach the playoff to being in the driver's seat in the Big Ten.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Joseph Peko (94) celebrates with fans following an overtime victory against the Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Oregon has a 62 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff following the weekend's results, the highest percentage of any Big Ten team. A win over Washington at Autzen Stadium would put Oregon in a better position to lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis and keep them firmly on track for the playoff, with an at-large path still realistic even if they fall short in the conference title game.

Things are looking dramatically better for an Oregon team that, at one point, looked like it had essentially no chance of making the playoffs. However, before thinking too far ahead to the postseason, the Ducks will need to get past their rivals from up north.

The Huskies already got a taste of how good it feels to play spoiler against a top-10 team in front of a home crowd, and now they are looking to do the same on the road at their rivals' stadium. Washington comes into this matchup with plenty of momentum and confidence, which can be dangerous for an Oregon team with so much at stake.

Add in the rivalry history between these two programs and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's history against Washington, and there are plenty of reasons for concern heading into Saturday. A win could put Oregon in an incredibly favorable position heading into the postseason, while a loss could bring back some of the same anxiety surrounding the Ducks' playoff chances that seemed to disappear over the weekend.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passses against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But heading into this rivalry game, which concerns are actually legitimate, and which ones are simply overreactions?

Two Biggest Oregon Ducks Concerns For Season Finale vs. Washington Huskies

Washington Has Played Spoiler Against Oregon Before

There is no denying that Washington has made life difficult for Oregon over the years, and especially during the early years of Dan Lanning's tenure in Eugene. In fact, Lanning lost his first three meetings against the Huskies, with all three games decided by just three points. For Oregon fans, that history is probably enough to bring back some unpleasant memories heading into Saturday's rivalry game.

That is the kind of recent history that can make this matchup particularly uncomfortable for Oregon fans, especially considering Washington's ability to deliver in high-pressure situations. The Huskies also hold the all-time series advantage at 63-50-5.

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, there is another side to this rivalry that Oregon fans should probably be paying more attention to.

Since those three consecutive losses, Lanning has flipped the script . The Ducks have won their last two meetings with the Huskies, including a dominant 49-21 victory at Autzen Stadium in 2024 and a 26-14 win on the road in Seattle last season. Lanning is also 4-0 against Washington coach Jedd Fisch, which makes it difficult to argue that this is still a matchup the Ducks have struggled to figure out.

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There is also the fact that Oregon has been very difficult to beat at home under Lanning. The Ducks are 31-3 at Autzen Stadium since he took over in 2022.

That doesn't mean Washington is incapable of pulling off another upset, especially after what the Huskies just accomplished against Indiana. But using Oregon's history against Washington from 2022 and 2023 as a reason to expect another heartbreaking loss is a bit of an overreaction.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans Nov. 29, 2025, after the Ducks defeated Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a different Oregon team, and Lanning has already shown he can get the better of this rivalry. Oregon's recent dominance, its home-field advantage and Lanning's improved track record against Washington should carry far more weight than what happened three seasons ago. The rivalry history is worth acknowledging, but it isn't a reason for panic.

Washington's Late-Season Surge Presents a Legitimate Threat to Oregon's College Football Playoff Hopes

While worrying about the Ducks' history against Washington might be an overreaction, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the team coming into Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Washington is playing some of its best football of the season, and its upset of Indiana was not simply the result of a few fortunate plays. The Huskies controlled much of that game and found ways to exploit Indiana.

Washington has now won four of its last five games, with its only loss during that stretch coming by three points against Penn State. The Huskies also beat Purdue, Nebraska and Michigan State before taking down Indiana 27-24 in overtime.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch exits the locker room before pregame warmups against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And against Indiana, Washington showed exactly why Oregon cannot afford to overlook this matchup.

The Huskies outgained the Hoosiers 443-392, recorded 25 first downs compared to Indiana's 16 and controlled the clock. Washington also held Indiana to just 2-of-15 on third-down conversions.

The Ducks have been playing well defensively, but Washington showed it can put together long, sustained drives against a top-10 opponent.

Washington's ability to start fast was on full display against Indiana, as the Huskies scored on their opening drive and accumulated 264 yards of offense in the first half alone. Then there is also Washington's ability to execute when the game is on the line.

The Huskies trailed Indiana 24-17 late in the fourth quarter but managed to tie the game before eventually winning in overtime. Washington also blocked two field goals during the game, including the attempted game-tying kick in overtime.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Hoosiers long snapper Jackson Tolle (47) walks to the locker room following a blocked field goal to clinch an overtime loss to the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the concerns surrounding Oregon's previous history against the Huskies, this one is backed up by what Washington has actually put on tape over the last several weeks.

The Ducks have plenty of reasons to feel confident heading into their regular-season finale, but Washington has also given them plenty of reasons to take this matchup seriously.

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