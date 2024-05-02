Former Oregon Defensive Back Bryan Addison Reveals Why He Transferred To UCLA
After a challenging 2023 season with the Oregon Ducks, defensive back Bryan Addison is back in his home state of California after transferring to UCLA in December. The 6-foot-5, 198-pound safety recorded 11 tackles and an interception in his four games with the Ducks last season before stepping away from the program.
"Right now, he's taking a break for himself for personal reasons," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in October. "We won't discuss that beyond that."
Addison, originally a UCLA commit out of high school, will now suit up for the Bruins just 30 minutes from his hometown of Gardena. This homecoming comes full circle for the former Duck, who decommitted from UCLA in 2018 for Oregon.
"It's been a blessing honestly, happy to be back home," Addison said. "I've had dreams of playing for UCLA since I was a kid.”
On Tuesday, Addison revealed his commitment to UCLA was circumstantial.
“Things didn't go the way they were supposed to during that time so I had to make a move to go to the University of Oregon,” said Addison
During Addison’s time at Oregon, he was a crucial part of the Duck’s defense. In 2022, Addison finished with a career-high 30 total tackles (19 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble, and five pass breakups. However, after playing just four games last season, Addison stepped away from the Oregon football program.
“Me and Coach Lanning just had a brief conversation about my future and he didn’t really see me having a future at the University of Oregon like I saw myself,” said Addison.
At UCLA, Addison is playing under DeShaun Foster. Foster was named UCLA’s head coach in February after spending the past seven seasons as the Bruin’s running backs coach.
“Coach Foster has a different perspective than a lot of coaches’ said Addison “He doesn't want it to be a job.”
Addison's decision to transfer to UCLA was not only about football but his academic and professional journey as well.
“I always knew football wasn't my only path,” said Addison. “It was an academic standpoint and what you can do with your life out of football here.”
Even in Addison's absence last season, the Ducks went on to play in the Pac-12 Conference Championship and were ranked ninth in scoring defense, with an average of just 16.5 points allowed.
The defense is expected to be even better in the coming 2024 season.
In the off-season, Oregon added multiple talented defensive backs to their program. These include Jabbar Muhamed, Kobe Savage, Sione Laulea and Dakota Fields.
After Oregon’s spring game, linebacker Jeffery Bassa was asked if he thought the defense this season is better than 2023..
“100 percent,” Bassa said. “I think we have the right guys here.”
Addison will face his former team when Oregon plays at UCLA on September 28th, 2024 in Big Ten Conference play.