Arsenal Nearing End of Striker Saga as Club Takes 'Final Steps' to Complete Move
The Arsenal striker saga is nearing conclusion as the club reportedly made the final steps in negotiations around one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.
The Gunners are close to completing a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, according to The Athletic. Final steps in negotiations have been made after a prolonged affair following disputes over the player's fee. Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas and the player were at odds since Gyökeres believed there was an agreement to facilitate a transfer this summer for €60 million ($70.1 million) plus €10 million ($11.6 million) in add-ons. David Orstein reports that Arsenal's latest proposal has exceeded that number and are looking to close the deal.
Gyökeres made his preference known of joining Arsenal over rival Manchester United and former manager Ruben Amorim back in June.
Gyökeres, 27, has been on Arsenal's radar since March after garnering interest from recently appointed sporting director Andrea Berta. The Gunners finished second in three consecutive Premier League seasons without an outright striker having experimented with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino to name a few. The move to bring in Gyökeres represents what many believe is a final piece in the puzzle to a major honour.
Gyökeres scored 39 goals in Liga Portugal last season across 33 games. He scored the most goals in Europe, but did not win the Golden Boot given goals scored in Portugal are weighted less than other countries such as Spain. The season prior he scored 29 league goals.
The decision was long thought to be between Gyökeres and 22-year-old Benjamin Šeško of RB Leipzig. Though, reports of a believed fee likely swayed Arsenal toward Gyökeres.
If the move comes to fruition, Gyökeres joins Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and reportedly Noni Madueke as confirmed deals this summer. A major overhaul for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta looking to get over the line and crown his project with a significant trophy.