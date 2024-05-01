Oregon Football News: Ben Roberts, Collin Gill Enter Transfer Portal
Oregon football has added 11 highly-touted players through the transfer portal this offseason. The Ducks also have had 19 players enter the transfer portal to leave the program, according to 247Sports.
Oregon football is losing defensive tackle Ben Roberts to the transfer portal, Roberts announced on Wednesday.
Last season was Roberts second season with the Ducks. He played in five games for the Ducks, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and utilized a redshirt. A four-star prospect by 247Sports, Roberts is from East High School (Utah).
College football's spring window in the transfer portal closed on April 30.
Four Ducks have entered their names into the spring portal window. Each of the three played in one-or-less games for Oregon football last season.
Redshirt freshman corner Collin Gill just entered his name into the portal, right before the spring window closed. A consensus three-star prospect, Gill never played in a game with the Ducks. A member of the 2023 class, he was rated a consensus top-10 player in Washington D.C.
Redshirt freshman safety Kodi Decambra entered his name in the portal on Saturday before the Oregon football spring game, according to 247 Sports. The safety played in one game in 2023 against Hawaii. Decambra was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He played high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Johnny Bowens III announced he will enter the transfer portal on Friday. A consensus four-star prospect from the 2023 class, Bowens played high school football at Judson High School in Judson, Texas. He appeared in three games last season and recorded one tackle.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Wooten entered the portal and committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday. A three-star prospect in the class of 2022, Wooten played high school football at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He played in one game in 2022.
Some of Oregon’s notable additions include: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, safety Kobe Savage, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.