’I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’—Al Hilal CEO Makes Bold Vinicius Junior Transfer Prediction
Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada believes that the Saudi Pro League is capable of attracting any player, including Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, but has denied holding direct talks with the Brazilian.
Al Hilal is preparing to face a new-look Madrid in its opening game of the 2025 Club World Cup on Wednesday, and Vinícius is expected to be named in Xabi Alonso‘s first starting XI as coach.
The Brazilian international had been linked with a Saudi Pro League transfer earlier this year, with reports emerging of a monstrous €1 billion (£852m/$1.155bn) offer. The expected destination was Al Hilal—one of four clubs in the division bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
However, Al Hilal’s Calzada, speaking in an interview with El Larguero, poured cold water on these claims, suggesting that no direct contact had been made between the Saudi champions and the Madrid winger: “Vinícius in Saudi football anytime soon? I have no idea... What I can tell you is that, in some things I know well, there's a lot of lies about everything written about this football.
“In the case of Vinícius, what I can tell you is that there has been absolutely nothing with us directly,” he confirmed.
Viní's contract at Madrid expires in 2027, and the forward is expected to commit his long-term future to the Spanish behemoths by signing a lucrative extension that’ll keep him in the capital until 2030.
Despite this, Calzada, who previously worked in a management role for the City Football Group, believes that one day, Vinícius could wind up in the Saudi Pro League.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if any player came to Saudi Arabia, including Vinícius. The country has the intention; it’s a long-term plan, and the clubs have the ambition.
“It’s not costing us more with the young player, who is still thinking about playing in the [UEFA] Champions League. You can aspire to anything from this league.“
Initially, the Saudi Pro League was able to successfully attract star veterans on the wrong side of their apex —like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema—to play in a less demanding division than Europe’s elite. But there have also been examples of younger players, either in their prime or approaching it, also succumbing to the huge financial packages offered by PIF-backed clubs.