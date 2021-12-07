Oregon Ducks Earn a Dozen All-Pac-12 Selections

The Ducks had five First Team All-Conference selections, including four on defense, to lead the Pac-12.

12 Oregon players have been named to the All-Pac-12 Team, as voted on by the coaches in the conference, including five on first team, two on second team and five honorable mentions.

Five Ducks were named to the All-Pac-12 First Team — the most for Oregon since 2015. Four of the first teamers were defensive players, which is the most in program history.

The lone offensive player to be a first-team honoree is TJ Bass, while Brandon Dorlus, Verone McKinley III, Noah Sewell, and Kayvon Thibodeaux earned first-team honors on defense.

Alex Forsyth and Camden Lewis were named to the second team. Popo Aumavae, Anthony Brown, Travis Dye, Ryan Walk, and Mykael Wright were named honorable mentions.

Bass, who played the most snaps out of any offensive player for Oregon this season, started the first six games at left guard and the final seven at left tackle. Also named an All-Conference honorable mention in 2020, Bass allowed just two sacks and 13 quarterback pressures on 404 pass-blocking opportunities.

Dorlus was a favorite by many to be a breakout candidate for the Ducks' defense in 2021, and he certainly lived up to the expectations. While he didn't fill up the stat sheet, he was incredibly effective in pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run.

He led all Pac-12 interior defensive linemen with an 83.0 pass-rushing grade by Pro Football Focus, as well as a 79.5 overall grade for interior defensive lineman — good for second in the conference among players at his position.

McKinley proved himself to be one of the best defensive backs in the country early in the season, picking off four passes in his first four games this season, including one to seal the mammoth victory in Columbus over Ohio State. He led the FBS with six interceptions and is one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back.

Sewell blossomed into not just one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 but in the entire country in his second season. The 2020 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year took his game to another level in year two, leading the team with 106 tackles. He recorded 32 quarterback pressures, tied for fifth among FBS linebackers, according to PFF.

Despite a sprained ankle in the first game of the year and missing time, Thibodeaux still had a remarkable season for the Ducks. The two-time All-Pac-12 first teamer finished third in the Pac-12 with 7.0 sacks and fourth with 12 tackles for loss, including a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss in the comeback win over UCLA.

Forsyth lands on the All-Pac-12 Second Team for the second consecutive year. Despite missing four games due to back spasms, Forsyth was still one of the best pass blockers in the conference, allowing just two sacks and six quarterback pressures in 257 pass-blocking opportunities.

Lewis is the first Oregon kicker to be named to the All-Conference team since Matt Wogan was an honorable mention in 2016, and he's the first to be named to the second team or higher since Aidan Schneider earned first-team honors in 2015. Lewis made 12 of his 15 field goal attempts this season, including his first 10 in a row, and made 52 of 53 extra-point attempts.

Aumavae was expected to step into a much bigger role in 2021 with Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu graduating, and he delivered his best year yet. The junior recorded a 81.3 overall grade by PFF to top all Pac-12 interior defensive linemen and was second among Pac-12 interior defensive linemen behind Dorlus with an 82.0 pass-rush grade.

Anthony Brown led the Pac-12 in total offense with 3,320 total yards of offense. He threw for 2,683 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dye had his best year as a Duck, rushing for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. After CJ Verdell suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Stanford, Dye stepped in and carried the Oregon offense. He logged 17 total touchdowns, finishing second in the Pac-12, with 11 of those touchdowns coming in a five-game span.

Walk was one of the Ducks' most underrated players in 2021, starting the first four games at right guard and then the next five at center after Forsyth couldn't go due to injuries. Walk, a former walk-on, allowed just one sack and 11 quarterback pressures in 268 pass-blocking opportunities.

Wright lands on the All-Pac-12 team for the third straight year after finishing third on the team with a career-high 65 tackles and three tackles for loss. He was also the Ducks' top kick returner, averaging 27.7 yards per return.

