Oregon Ducks Give First Look at Workouts on New Practice Fields

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks' new practice facility at the Hatfield Dowlin Center is still under construction, but the team is working out on the new outdoor fields.

Saturdays are about to get more fun, as football season approaching quickly. The Ducks are pushing the limits on a new 170,000 sq. ft. indoor athletics training facility. While coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team wait to move into the massive, unique building - the team is beginning to work out on the relocated two new practice fields, per a video from Oregon Football.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Look at Oregon Football Workouts on New Practice Fields

The project also includes the realignment of Leo Harris Parkway, upgrades to nearby community facilities, including parking and natural areas in Alton Baker Park.

Notably in the video, the steel framework of the new indoor facility dominates the background. It's pretty inspiring to see the future home of Oregon football rise behind the team as they are doing a conditioning session. The team is not in helmets or pads in the video.

The new turf is marked and usable, while the surrounding remain under construction. There are several players who appear to be wearing GPS performance-monitoring vests, which typically tracks speed and workload to help avoid injuries and optimize training.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On New Facility

The expected finish date is 2027, per the University.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed his favorite part of the expansion.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Probably more than anything, just the fact that Oregon continues to prove that we're going to be the best of the best,” Lanning said in 2025. “When you get here and you're like, these are unbelievable facilities for our players. We talk about living off the land. And then they find out that it's only gonna get better… There's a lot of benefits to this new building that are going to be really special and directly impact our student athletes.”

Renderings (below) for the new practice field went viral for their futuristic appeal.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex. | Courtesy of the Oregon Athletic Department

The Ducks are building what will become the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation, a structure longer, wider and taller than anything else in college football. At nearly 100 feet tall, it will be one of the tallest practice facilities in the country, not just college athletics ... commanding the type of attention that has increasing benefits in recruiting and branding.

Lanning also emphasized the benefits of the the closeness of classrooms to the indoor field, recovery rooms, a players lounge, weight room, and indoor temperature control.

“… The way we're gonna be able to do prehab and rehab with our players, the setup with our locker room and the convenience of being able to move in and out. The way that we can teach from a walkthrough setting to a meeting room, the way we're going to be able to feed our guys.”

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

Lanning added with a smile, “It’s super cool looking.”

The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.

The future home of the biggest indoor football practice facility in the nation.



The Oregon Ducks are different.



📍Eugene pic.twitter.com/PForiG88KU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

The Ducks are proving that they are consistenly evolving to meet the demands of a new era of college football where facilities are a bit of an arms race. The USC Trojans are set to unveil their new performance center for this football season.

The construction is fun for Oregon fans too, who get to witness its build when going to Autzen Stadium for games.

Ready for football? The Ducks season begins vs. the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium.

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