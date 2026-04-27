Three Oregon Ducks Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks saw seven prospects picked in the 2026 NFL Draft, headlined by tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round.

It's never too early to start talking about the 2027 NFL Draft, and Oregon has a few underclassmen who could declare early for the draft, joining an already deep draft class out of Eugene led by quarterback Dante Moore.

Jamari Johnson

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After former Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq was drafted as the first tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 16 overall pick, many believe the Ducks have college football's next best tight end already on the roster.

With Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson already receiving recognition as the top tight end prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, he's likely only spending one more year in Eugene. Johnson flashed as a receiver during his first season at Oregon, and the expectations have only risen for 2026.

Alongside Sadiq, Johnson totaled 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns last season. After a season as the top tight end in Oregon's offense, Johnson is expected to become the third Ducks tight end drafted in three consecutive years following Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson.

Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Minnesota safety transferred to Oregon in the offseason and immediately received comparisons to former Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman, who started his career with Purdue before transferring and becoming a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While Oregon fans certainly hope that Perich follows in Thieneman's footsteps, the Chicago Bears' first-round pick set the bar high.

Perich enters the Ducks defense expected to be an immediate contributor after earning freshman All-American honors (like Thieneman did at Purdue). The newest Oregon safety totaled 128 combined tackles, six interceptions, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in two seasons with Minnesota.

If he can produce at a similar level in Oregon's defense, the NFL could come calling early for Perich.

Jeremiah McClellan

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maybe a bit of a surprise pick here, but McClellan will be eligible to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season. The headlining receiver in 2027 will no doubt be Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, but McClellan could play his way into the NFL Draft.

McClellan is not projected as an early-round draft pick, especially entering a year in Oregon's offense that features fellow receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.

Still, McClellan stepped up when the Ducks were thin at receiver in 2025, and another strong season from the Oregon pass catcher could boost his NFL Draft stock high enough. He finished the year with 38 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns, not to mention his uncanny ability for acrobatic, highlight receptions.

McClellan did miss Oregon's spring game on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, though, so he's far from a lock to declare early for the NFL Draft.

Especially considering the Ducks' ability to retain players under Lanning, McClellan could very well play multiple years at Oregon after 2026. However, another break out season, and it could be his last in Eugene.

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