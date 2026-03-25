4-Star Cornerback Recruit Danny Lang Nears Decision Between Oregon, USC, Auburn

Four-star cornerback recruit Danny Lang is about to announce his commitment decision between Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Auburn and others.

Last week, Lang pushed his commitment date back by a few days - and the Ducks are waiting to see if they can snag the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei blue-chip player from the Trojans, who currently lead in his recruitment.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

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How to watch: Lang will commit on March 25 during a ceremony broadcast CBS Sports College Football Youtube Channel at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Danny Lang's Interesting Recruitment

The Ducks are one of the four programs in Lang’s top schools, along with USC, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Auburn Tigers. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lang is the No. 75 recruit in the nation, the No. 10 cornerback, and the No. 8 prospect from California.

Per Rivals, USC has a strong 96 percent chance to land Lang's commitment, while Oregon has a 1.3 percent and Auburn and Ohio State have less than one percent.

However, Lang's recruitment has been a battle in which Ohio State, Oregon and USC have each had frontrunner status at different times.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC already has a cornerback recruit committed to its 2027 class: four-star recruit Aaryn Washington from IMG Academy. The Trojans have the No. 7 ranked class per Rivals with five total commits.

Lang would be the first cornerback to commit to Oregon's 2027 class and their 7th recruit overall. The Ducks have two defenders committed: four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

The Ducks did not land a recruit from Mater Dei in the 2026 cycle, so Lang's commitment could be big in that pipeline to one of the best football programs in the country. In the 2026 class, running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt both chose Oregon from Mater Dei.

As a junior for Mater Dei High School during the 2025-26 season, Lang had 31 total tackles, 10 passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss. TheDucks offered Lang back in June of 2024.

If he chooses the Ducks, Lang would provide a boost to Oregon’s No. 7 ranked recruiting class and emerge as a potential underclassman contributor who further strengthens an already deep position group.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have been top recruiters since Lanning took over the program. The team has already received six commits from the 2027 class, which ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

USC and Oregon have become familiar adversaries on the recruiting trail, consistently going head-to-head for elite West Coast talent. As Big Ten Conference rivals, both programs are intent on keeping top prospects out of the other’s hands, and those battles have only intensified recently.

The Trojans most recently secured five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a player Oregon heavily recruited. The Ducks have won key recruiting battles of their own to land top targets that USC pushed hard for, including five-star safety Jett Washington.

Oregon's Coaching Staff Shining As Recruiters

Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton have been the main recruiters of Lang, per 247 Sports.

The Ducks have landed top-5 recruiting classes the past three years. Lanning credited his staff for their part in the team's recruiting efforts.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“That's the secret sauce, right? Everywhere you go, they're going to say, 'Oh, the people are the separator.' Here at Oregon, we have great facilities. We challenge ourselves to innovate. We've got awesome jerseys. We've got everything that you see outside looking in, that you can see from Oregon, but when you get inside, that's when you start to figure out the secret ingredient,” Lanning said to Duck Insider.

Lanning’s comments about the staff say a lot about Oregon's culture. Beyond the flashy facilities and uniforms, the program staff and coaches build a healthy atmosphere.

Oregon's track record of back-to-back College Football Playoff runs is certainly is a pro for the Ducks on the recruiting trail. Also, the Ducks are sending players to the NFL at a record pace.

Whether Lang would earn early playing time or not, Oregon has proven it would be a program that can develop him, an already talented prospect, and take his skills to another level.