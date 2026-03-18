Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Danny Lang Makes Commitment Change

Four-star cornerback recruit Danny Lang pushed his commitment date back by a couple of days, now set to announce his decision on March 25, per his Instagram story.

Why does this matter?

The Oregon Ducks are one of the three programs in Lang’s top schools, along with the USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lang is the No. 75 recruit in the nation, the No. 10 cornerback, and the No. 8 prospect from California.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Biggest Competition for 4-Star Recruit Danny Lang

The Oregon Ducks have been making a strong push for Lang, but as a California prospect, the USC Trojans are competing hard for the four-star cornerback recruit.

“He was a longtime Trojan lean who then shifted to Oregon in February. USC was able to get Lang on campus four times in a week and a half span to essentially put this one away,” Greg Biggins of Rivals wrote. “Lang had several visits set up for the next few months with a July commitment date planned but shutting it down early after his trips to USC has taken some of the suspense out of this recruitment.”

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks have been strong recruiters for West Coast prospects, but USC has been treating Lang as a priority. With the help of their proximity to Lang, the Trojans have made a late push to land the prospect over Oregon. Lang is a stand out recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California... just down the road from the Trojans facility.

As Lang does not have any more scheduled visits with Oregon before March 25, the Ducks will have to increase their communication to keep the program as a top option.

USC and Oregon are no strangers to battling over top prospects. They are two of the top recruiters on the West Coast and in-conference foes looking to keep talented prospects away from the other.

The battles have heated up as of late. Recently, the Trojans landed five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, another target of Oregon's. From the 2026 class, the Ducks landed top prospects USC also fought for, such as five-star safety Jett Washington.

Oregon’s On-Field Success Can Help Pursue Danny Lang

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What can keep Oregon as a contending program for Lang is the Ducks’ on-field success. Oregon has made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, and could make another postseason run in 2026.

Of Lang’s top three schools, Oregon is the only one to make the playoff last year, and if he is looking for a place to compete, the Ducks would be an ideal choice.

Oregon has also proven it will play true freshmen, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning often says, "if you are good enough, you are old enough." The team has a young cornerback core, with Brandon Finney Jr. entering his sophomore year, and has talented recruits coming in, such as four-star Davon Benjamin, but Lang can compete for playing time.

The Ducks have also proven to be a top program for developing players, sending multiple athletes to the NFL Draft each year. Whether Lang would earn early playing time or not, Oregon would be a program that can develop him, an already talented prospect, and take his skills to another level.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Recruiting Success

The Ducks have been top recruiters since Lanning took over the program. The team has already received six commits from the 2027 class, ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

Despite heavy competition from USC, the Ducks are still in the race for Lang and can make one last push for his commitment date on March 25.

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