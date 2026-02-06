Dan Lanning Doesn't Mince Words About Oregon's Secret Sauce In Recruiting

The Oregon Ducks have had immense success in recruiting. Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a moment while speaking to Duck Insider to credit the program's staff for their part in the team's recruiting efforts.

“That's the secret sauce, right? And everywhere you go, they're going to say, Oh, the people are the separator. Obviously, here at Oregon, we have great facilities. We challenge ourselves to innovate. We've got awesome jerseys. We've got everything that you see outside looking in, that you can see from Oregon, but when you get inside, right, that's when you start to figure out the secret ingredient,” Lanning said.

“There's a million people in this staff that make our place different, because the relationship, if you come to Oregon, yeah, you're gonna have a relationship with the head coach. You're gonna have a relationship with your position coach. But it's also that person in player development that's helping chip in. It's that person in recruiting. It's that person that's serving you lunch every day. And those things become separators for us.”

Dan Lanning's Statement Speaks Volumes of Oregon's Culture

In addition to the Ducks' recruiting success, Lanning’s comments about the staff say a lot about Oregon's culture. Beyond the flashy elements of Oregon, most notably their uniforms, the staff members build a healthy atmosphere.

The transfer portal is a big part of college football, and while teams will lose players each offseason, Oregon's staff, no matter their role, will help the program retain its stars. This, in turn, helps with recruiting, as incoming prospects see that Oregon's players want to stay with the program throughout their collegiate career.

Beyond the transfer portal, Oregon has had players forgo the NFL Draft to play another season with the program. One of the most notable returning players last season was linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher could have moved on to the NFL in 2025, but chose to play another season.

Not only did Boettcher likely improve his draft stock by returning, but he helped Oregon field one of the top defenses in college football.

Oregon is retaining several key players next season, including quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Evan Stewart. Following the 2025 season, Moore was projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he chose to return for his final year.

Stewart missed the past season due to a torn patellar tendon. Instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, he is returning to the Oregon Ducks for one more year.

The Ducks are also retaining defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and A’Mauri Washington. Without the culture Oregon's staff has built, the Ducks could have lost several of their returning players.

Oregon's Recruiting Success Continues

According to On3, Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The team signed 23 players, featuring four five-star and 12 four-star recruits.

Oregon’s success is already continuing with the 2027 recruiting class, as the program has received four commitments, including four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett. With Oregon already off to a hot start, the Ducks are on pace to build another elite recruiting class that can step in and keep the program playing at a high level.

When recruits visit Oregon, they can see firsthand how the program's culture is behind the scenes. Seeing how players are treated will help the Ducks continue to bring in the nation's top players.

Oregon’s Consistency Despite NFL Departures

The Oregon Ducks have become a pipeline to the NFL with their success in developing players. In the 2025 NFL Draft, 10 former Oregon Ducks players were drafted.

This past season, Oregon still went on to win 13 games, and part of their success is due to their recruiting efforts. Losing players to the NFL each season is a good problem to have. It shows the Oregon Ducks are developing their players at a high level. By recruiting high-quality athletes each year, the Ducks can avoid taking a step back because there are players who can step right in.

In 2025, Oregon’s true freshmen stepped up, including cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., running back Jordon Davison, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore Jr.

Finney stepped up as a talented starter on the defense and made it challenging for opponents to pass against Oregon. Moore missed the majority of November with an injury, but before that, he was one of the team’s top receiving threats. Davison finished the season leading the Ducks with 15 rushing touchdowns.

While Oregon will continue to lose players each season to the NFL Draft, the program's recruiting success will keep the Ducks in playoff contention.

