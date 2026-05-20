4-Star Recruit Commits to Oregon’s Former Big Ten Foe
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The Oregon Ducks entered the day as one of the finalists for class of 2027 recruit, running back Javian Jones-Priest. In the end he chose the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Javian Jones-Priest Commits to Virginia Tech over Oregon
Javian Jones-Priest narrowed down his commitment decision to seven teams heading into his commitment announcement. There were the seven teams in the mix.
Virginia Tech Hokies
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
TCU Horned Frogs
SMU Mustangs
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Northwestern Wildcats
He chose the Hokies, who are now led by coach James Franklin. That’s a familiar name for Oregon fans. Previously, Franklin was the coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2014-2025. Oregon played Franklin’s Nittany Lions twice as members of the Big Ten.
In 2024, Oregon beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship. In 2025, Oregon went on the road and beat Penn State in an epic double-overtime game. Franklin was fired by Penn State a few weeks after their home loss to Oregon and was eventually hired by Virginia Tech in the offseason.
Javian Jones-Priest is a 5-10, 194 pound running back out of Arlington, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 28 running back in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite.
As a junior for Martin High School in 2025-26, Jones-Priest rushed for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns on 144 carries. He also had seven receptions for 37 yards.
Running Backs in Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class
Oregon currently has the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. This is the third highest ranked class in the Big Ten, only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.
So far, the Ducks have received the commitment from 12 2027 recruits. This includes one running back, CaDarius Miller. Miller has been committed to Oregon since February of 2026.
CaDarius Miller is a 6-1, 196 pound running back out of Tyler, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as No. 10 running back in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite.
In 11 games played for Tyler High School as a junior in 2025-26, Miller had 108 carries for 939 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Just because Miller is committed to Oregon, it doesn’t mean that another running back in this class won’t be able to join him in Eugene and contribute. This was on display for Oregon in 2025.
In 2025, Oregon got big contributions from a pair of freshmen running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. The two had the second and third most carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns last season, behind only senior running back Noah Whittington.
Davison and Hill combined for 188 carries, 1,323 rushing yards, and 20 rushing yards. Just because one is a freshman doesn’t mean they can’t contribute right away for a College Football Playoff caliber team like Oregon.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1