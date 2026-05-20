4-Star Recruit Commits to Oregon’s Former Big Ten Foe

The Oregon Ducks entered the day as one of the finalists for class of 2027 recruit, running back Javian Jones-Priest. In the end he chose the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Javian Jones-Priest Commits to Virginia Tech over Oregon

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virgnia Tech head coach James Franklin answers a question during the press conference at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Javian Jones-Priest narrowed down his commitment decision to seven teams heading into his commitment announcement. There were the seven teams in the mix.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

TCU Horned Frogs

SMU Mustangs

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Northwestern Wildcats

He chose the Hokies, who are now led by coach James Franklin. That’s a familiar name for Oregon fans. Previously, Franklin was the coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2014-2025. Oregon played Franklin’s Nittany Lions twice as members of the Big Ten.

In 2024, Oregon beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship. In 2025, Oregon went on the road and beat Penn State in an epic double-overtime game. Franklin was fired by Penn State a few weeks after their home loss to Oregon and was eventually hired by Virginia Tech in the offseason.

Javian Jones-Priest is a 5-10, 194 pound running back out of Arlington, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 28 running back in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for Martin High School in 2025-26, Jones-Priest rushed for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns on 144 carries. He also had seven receptions for 37 yards.

Running Backs in Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon currently has the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. This is the third highest ranked class in the Big Ten, only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.

So far, the Ducks have received the commitment from 12 2027 recruits. This includes one running back, CaDarius Miller. Miller has been committed to Oregon since February of 2026.

CaDarius Miller is a 6-1, 196 pound running back out of Tyler, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as No. 10 running back in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite.

In 11 games played for Tyler High School as a junior in 2025-26, Miller had 108 carries for 939 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Just because Miller is committed to Oregon, it doesn’t mean that another running back in this class won’t be able to join him in Eugene and contribute. This was on display for Oregon in 2025.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2025, Oregon got big contributions from a pair of freshmen running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. The two had the second and third most carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns last season, behind only senior running back Noah Whittington.

Davison and Hill combined for 188 carries, 1,323 rushing yards, and 20 rushing yards. Just because one is a freshman doesn’t mean they can’t contribute right away for a College Football Playoff caliber team like Oregon.

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