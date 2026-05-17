Four-Star Running Back Sets Commitment Date With Oregon in the Hunt

The race for one of the top running backs in the 2027 recruiting class is nearing its finish line, and the Oregon Ducks are firmly in the mix.

Four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest announced he will reveal his college commitment on May 19. He’ll choose between Florida, Virginia Tech, TCU, SMU, Oregon, Northwestern, and Oklahoma State.

Where Oregon Ducks Stand in Recruitment of Four-Star Running Back

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arlington (Texas) Martin standout has quickly become one of the most heavily pursued backs in the country after a dominant junior season in which he rushed for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While several programs have positioned themselves well in his recruitment, Oregon has quietly built strong momentum behind the scenes.

The Ducks have already hosted Jones-Priest twice this offseason.

NEWS: 4-star RB Javian Jones-Priest has locked in his commitment date



There will be hats for Virginia Tech, Oregon, Florida, SMU, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern on the table



More: https://t.co/97RBm7QXnR @javian_jp pic.twitter.com/zYqNEsU5Cw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 16, 2026

“The Oregon staff is second to none,” Jones-Priest told Rivals. “They really bring a family-oriented atmosphere up in Eugene. That’s something I’m high on during this process. I want to be able to compete at the highest level, but also feel like I’m a part of something bigger than just football.”

That message fits exactly with what head coach Dan Lanning has built in Eugene over the last several years. Oregon has become known nationally for combining elite-level football with a player-first culture, and that approach has resonated with recruits across the country, especially in Texas.

One of Oregon’s biggest advantages in this recruitment is running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. Samples has deep ties throughout the Texas high school football scene. His experience coaching at SMU, TCU, and with the Houston Texans, combined with being the son of legendary Texas high school coach Reginald Samples, gives Oregon instant credibility in the state.

Dec 31, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Hollins (11) forces a fumble by Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Ducks also have familiarity with Jones-Priest’s high school program. Oregon has successfully recruited Arlington Martin before, landing players like Justin Hollins, who later won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, along with defensive backs Stephen and Eric Amoako.

The Teams Oregon Ducks Must Beat

Despite Oregon’s strong push, the Ducks still face major competition.

Virginia Tech has emerged as one of the biggest threats in the race. According to recruiting projections from 247Sports, the Hokies are viewed as the current favorite to land Jones-Priest. Virginia Tech has prioritized him throughout the process and already holds a top-20 recruiting class in 2027.

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; L-R, John Rocovich, Timothy Sands, James Franklin and Whit Babcock hold up a Virginia Tech jersey during the press conference celebrating Franklin as head coach at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Hokies also recently secured a commitment from Top-100 quarterback Peter Bourque, who has reportedly been actively recruiting Jones-Priest to join him in Blacksburg.

Then there is SMU, which may ultimately be the hometown program Oregon has to overcome. SMU sits just outside Arlington, making it one of the closest major programs to Jones-Priest’s home. Because of that proximity, he has visited the Mustangs multiple times throughout his recruitment, and several recruiting outlets continue to give SMU the strongest confidence rating in his recruitment.

December 23, 2008, San Diego, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ian Johnson (41) is pushed out of bounds by Texas Christian Horned Frogs cornerback Rafael Priest (10) during the fourth quarter of the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. TCU beat Boise State 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Jody Gomez-Imagn Images | Jody Gomez-Imagn Images

TCU is another school that cannot be overlooked. Jones-Priest is a legacy recruit for TCU, as his father, Rafael Priest, played for the Horned Frogs. That family connection has kept TCU heavily involved throughout the process.

Oregon Ducks' Early Playing Time Could Matter

Another factor working in Oregon’s favor is the program’s willingness to play young talent immediately.

Lanning and his coaching staff have consistently embraced the mindset that “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” and the running back room has become one of the clearest examples of that philosophy.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, freshman backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordan Davison made an immediate impact for the Ducks. Together, the duo combined for 1,323 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns during one of the most productive freshman seasons by an Oregon backfield. Davison alone finished tied for 13th nationally with 15 rushing touchdowns.

For a player like Jones-Priest, that production sends a clear message: elite freshmen will get opportunities in Eugene.

If he believes he can compete early, Oregon offers a legitimate pathway to immediate playing time.

Now, with his commitment date approaching, the Ducks will find out whether their relationships, development history, and culture are enough to beat out some of the toughest competition in the country.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.