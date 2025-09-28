Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Double-Overtime Win Over Penn State
The strident environment at Beaver Stadium on their annual White Out, one of the most revered and feared college football traditions, lived up to the hype and much more. The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions' student body of 22,000 was electric. It doesn't get any better in the Big Ten Conference.
This was a 'big boy football,' slugfest type of game between two evenly matched teams as they headed into the halftime locker room all knotted up at three apiece. The second half and two overtimes were a wholly different story and a much more offense-heavy approach from both teams. In the end, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks came out victorious after an unbelievable finish, 30-24.
This surely made for a game of the year candidate in college football.
Winner: Dante Moore
Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore used his feet effectively (35 rushing yards, wasn't sacked) as much as he did with his arm, just a complete two-way execution in the win over Penn State in unknown territory.
He started to air it out down the field in the second half and the two overtime periods, and he didn't look back. Moore finished 29-for-39 completions for 248 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while looking calm, cool, and composed. That has become the norm with him.
His heads-up play on the two-yard shuffle pass to redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson for the touchdown in the first overtime to tie it up, 24-24. Then, Moore came immediately back on the first play of the second overtime and hit redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant. Jr. with a dot for a 25-yard touchdown and the final score, 30-24.
Moore's case for the Heisman Trophy grows larger and larger as each week goes by, and this triumph over Penn State is a powerful stamp on his resume.
Winner: Dierre Hill Jr.
Despite the return of redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington (25 rushing yards on seven carries, two receptions for 10 receiving yards) after missing the last two games, it was true freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. stealing the show on the ground.
His eight-yard touchdown grab through the air gave Oregon its first lead of the game right after the near Whittington turnover that could have completely changed the outcome of this game.
Hill Jr. finished with a team-high 82 rushing yards and has been more than comfortable in just his first season with the Ducks, someone you can rely on time after time.
Loser: James Franklin
After scheduling a weak non-conference slate, Penn State coach James Franklin continues not to win the games that matter. Even Nittany Lions' fans were chanting 'fire Franklin' at one point in this battle.
Franklin has been notoriously known for not winning the big games, especially against ranked opponents. Since taking the job in University Park, Pennsylvania, back in 2014, he has a 16-29 overall record against top 25 opponents and a 4-21 overall record against top 10 opponents.
On the other hand, Lanning is 10-6 when facing off against top 25 programs and 4-4 against top 10 programs since taking over the reins in Eugene not too long ago in 2022. Coming off the massive win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium last season, the lure that Oregon can compete against anyone in the nation continues.
Winner: Tosh Lupoi's formidable defense from top to bottom
The spine-chilling, immense defensive line under coach Tony Tuioti was all over the Nittany Lions' star senior running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The pair was held to 101 rushing yards and just one touchdown on 22 attempts.
Junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (four solo tackles, one sack) continues to make substantial impacts out on the edge, getting a hand on passes and wrapping up players deep in the backfield. He always seems to be at the right place at the right time and has been the undisputed leader of Oregon's front seven.
Junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti (five tackles, one sack) and sophomore defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (five tackles) stepped up alongside Uiagalelei, acting as a brick wall for Penn State's running game.
Can't forget about the work that defensive backs coach Chris Hampton and nickels coach Joe Lorig's groups contributed. It was a true team effort from the spry, sharp secondary after holding the Nittany Lions' receiving core to just 132 yards.
Not a more massive play coming out of the Oregon secondary group than from Purdue Boilermakers transfer and junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman's interception to seal the deal in double overtime. He made the ultimate decision to come over to the Pacific Northwest program for moments just like that.
Loser: Drew Allar
Senior quarterback Drew Allar (13-for-24 on a 54.2 completion rate) has moved to 0-6 against Associated Press top six teams in his career with the Nittany Lions. He struggled to find any offensive rhythm and couldn't get the ball down the field consistently in the first half.
He looked like a completely different player in the second half and stepped up, but this loss was ultimately on his shoulders. Penn State is his program; he's the guy. When the going got tough in that second overtime, he threw it right at Thieneman, which just can't happen if you want to win in late December, early January.
This was a statement from Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who snagged his 40th win since being handed the keys to the program in 2022. He's never been afraid to go for it on fourth down and short; that's what makes him such a gutsy coach that players love playing for. He went for it a total of three times in the first quarter, finishing 5-7 on fourth down efficiency. Lanning has complete trust in his guys.
The undefeated (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) Ducks move on from the hostile habitat in University Park and now have their focus on redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti's undefeated No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) on Oct. 11.