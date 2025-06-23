Oregon Ducks Extend Offer To Brother of 5-Star Recruiting Target
It’s been a busy past couple of weekends of recruiting for the Oregon Ducks, and the Iheanacho name has made its way across the headlines.
On Sunday, coach Dan Lanning and Oregon extended an offer to offensive tackle Michael Iheanacho, the younger brother of five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, whom the Ducks have been in pursuit of.
“Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Oregon,” Michael said on social media on Sunday.
Michael is a 6-2, 240-pound offensive tackle from Concordia Preparatory School in Maryland. He’s also received an offer from the University of Pittsburgh, but is currently unrated by 247Sports.
Immanuel later quoted his brother’s post on social media, saying, “lil bra caught tha O super proud of him.”
The older Iheanacho brother is a 6-6, 345-pound interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026. Immanuel is also being recruited by the LSU Tigers, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Auburn Tigers, but Oregon received the final official visit from the highly coveted recruit.
After Oregon secured a commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington, Immanuel seems to be at the top of Lanning’s recruiting priorities. Outside of extending an early offer to his brother, Lanning also went the extra mile by engaging in a push-up contest with the offensive lineman.
Immanuel, who attends Georgetown Preparatory School, is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 5, if not sooner.
If the Ducks are able to get commitments from both Immanuel and Michael, it wouldn’t be the first time the program has had a brother duo on the squad. Most recently, Oregon has rostered Patrick and Justin Herbert, as well as Bo Nix and Tez Johnson.
The Ducks have a few more pairs of brothers on the team, including wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and defensive lineman JaJuan Dickey as well as edge rusher Elijah Rushing and safety Cruz Rushing.
Lanning currently has transfer running back Makhi Hughes on the team alongside his half-brother, cornerback Na’eem Offord. Hughes credited Offord for being part of the reason he chose to transfer to the Ducks, saying, "Where he goes, I want to go with him too.”
If Lanning plays his cards right, it could be a similar story with the commitment of the Iheanacho brothers.
While Immanuel’s recruitment is in its final stages, the younger Iheanacho’s is just getting started. With a couple more years left, Michael has time to continue to grow into a more physical frame. He just finished his first year playing football, so expect him to expand on his game as well.
Oregon is welcoming four different four-star offensive linemen from the 2025 recruiting cycle to the squad this season. Lanning’s been successful at producing NFL offensive linemen in his first few seasons with the program, with Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius being among the recent draft picks.