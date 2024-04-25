How Many NFL Teams Has Former Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix Met With Ahead Of Draft?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has done something no other NFL Draft prospect has done this year.
Nix has met with all 32 NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, according to WalterFootball's prospect tracker. Talk about racking up the airline miles!
The Heisman Trophy finalist is also the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
In the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Nix is projected as a first-or-second round draft selection. Coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a Duck quarterback, Nix has been often linked to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
The Broncos own the No. 12-overall selection in the draft and are looking for a quarterback of the future in the post-Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City.
The Vikings are arguably the best situation for a rookie quarterback to start right away. Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons but still has star playmakers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Nix’s legacy is etched in the Oregon football history books as:
- Oregon’s all-time leader in completion percentage (74.9)
- Oregon’s single-season record holder in completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023
- Most Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week awards in league history (7)
The 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit, Michigan. The first round will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26 while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.
More Ducks hoping to becoming ProDucks include: offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, wide receiver Troy Franklin, defensive end Brandon Dorlus, cornerback Khyree Jackson, running back Bucky Irving and safety Evan Williams.