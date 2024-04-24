EXCLUSIVE: Oregon NFL Draft Prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson's "Violent" Play, Excellent Sense Of Humor
Former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson's "violent" play could be exactly what the Dallas Cowboys need in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24 and if the Duck is still on the board, Powers-Johnson would fit in nicely to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott.
In an exclusive interview, Powers-Johnson told me it would be "amazing" to get drafted by the Cowboys. After an impressive Oregon career and thrashing defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, Powers-Johnson or “JPJ'' is ascending draft boards and projected to be a first-round selection.
"I play violently and I think that translates to the league really well,” said Powers-Johnson.
He knows his way around Cowboys HQ, also known as The Star, in part because former Duck teammate T.J. Bass plays here.
JPJ left a distinguished legacy at the University of Oregon, including his sense of humor. At the Senior Bowl, JPJ was warned of "poachers" who ask for his autograph, only to turn around and sell it.
That didn’t set right with JPJ, who said he normally loves signing gear for fans. For these “poachers” JPJ chose a different name every day to sign and tried to make it as silly as possible.
An ode to Saturday Night Live's "Jeopardy'' skit, "JPJ'' signed one football as "Turd Ferguson" (if you know you know) and his uncle couldn't help but purchase the ball from the poacher.
A family heirloom for the ages.
Center is Powers-Johnson’s favorite position but he is a flex player with versatility. JPJ started at center in all 13 games for the Ducks last season but played both tackle and guard in the previous two seasons.
Powers-Johnson won the 2023 Rimington Trophy for the most outstanding center in Division I college football after allowing just one total pressure.
The Cowboys lost both center Tyler Biadasz and left tackle Tyron Smith this offseason, leaving two big holes to fill for the upcoming NFL season. Maybe Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones gives Powers-Johnson a call during the draft to bolster his line.
"You only get drafted once," Powers-Johnson said. "I just want to play. Any team would be great ... I kind of want to sit back and see how my parents react. It isn't about me anymore and it's an overwhelming emotion of gratefulness, gratitude and excitement."
JPJ, former Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin are three Ducks projected to be drafted early, possibly in the first round.