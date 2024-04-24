Oregon Football’s Tez Johnson Wants To “Join” Bo Nix On Same NFL Team
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is hoping he can join his adopted brother, former Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix in the NFL.
Nix is a potential first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in Detroit. He is the only prospect to have met with all 32 NFL teams ahead of the draft. Which team does Tez want Nix to be drafted by?
“He wants me to go somewhere where he can join me after, when he’s ready,” Nix said on Kay Adams’ show.
This family wants to stick together in their football journey. It was a “dream come true” for the brothers to suit up together in an Oregon uniform, said Nix.
Wanting to play professionally with family is not a new concept. LeBron James hopes to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. Ironically, Nix just got to meet “one of his favorite athletes” LeBron in Los Angeles at a Lakers game.
“It was cool because he knew my name… I thought that was awesome,” Nix told Adams. “ A star up guy and a huge role model to a lot of people out there, including myself.”
Coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a Duck quarterback, Nix has been often linked to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
The Heisman Trophy finalist is also the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
Nix received a pro comparison to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo from NFL.com. Another comparison Nix has often received is to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.