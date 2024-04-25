Ducks Digest

Oregon Football NFL Draft: List Of Every Duck Ever Drafted In First-Round

The Oregon Ducks football team has had 22 players drafted in the first-round of the NFL Draft. Here is a list of all 22.

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits in a tunnel during
Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits in a tunnel during / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit, Michigan. There are several former Oregon Ducks football players that could be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, including center Jackson Powers-Johnson, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin. 

The Ducks football program has had 236 total players drafted in the NFL Draft with 22 players selected in the first round. Look for those impressive numbers to grow this weekend. 

Here are all 22 Ducks who have been NFL Draft first-round selections… Fun throwback! Which Duck is your favorite ProDuck?

2023: DB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

2022: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

2021: OL Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

2020: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

2016: DE DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers

2015: DE Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

2015: QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

2013: OL Kyle Long, Chicago Bears

2013: DE Dion Jordan, Miami Dolphins

2008: RB Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers

2006: DT Haloti Ngata, Baltimore Ravens

2002: QB Joey Harrington, Detroit Lions

1999: QB Akili Smith, Cincinnati Bengals

1996: DB Alex Molden, New Orleans Saints

1987: QB Chris Miller, Atlanta Falcons

1984: OL Gary Zimmerman, New York Giants

1976: DB Mario Clark, Buffalo Bills

1975: TE Russ Francis, New England Patriots

1972: OL Tom Drougas, Baltimore Colts

1972: WR Ahmad Rashad, St. Louis Cardinals

1968: DB Jim Smith, Washington Redskins

1955: QB George Shaw, Baltimore Colts

By the way, former Oregon football player Penei Sewell just reportedly inked a contract with the Detroit Lions that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

A look around the college football landscape… Notre Dame leads all schools in producing NFL talent, with 525 total players selected in the NFL Draft. The Fighting Irish have had five players drafted No. 1 overall, but the last was in 1972. The USC Trojans have the second-most with 523 players drafted.  

The college football record for most NFL Draft selections in a single year is held by Georgia (15 players in 2022.) Oregon coach Dan Lanning was with Georgia from 2017-2021 and many of those Bulldogs players were his guys. 

