Oregon Football NFL Draft: List Of Every Duck Ever Drafted In First-Round
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit, Michigan. There are several former Oregon Ducks football players that could be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, including center Jackson Powers-Johnson, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin.
The Ducks football program has had 236 total players drafted in the NFL Draft with 22 players selected in the first round. Look for those impressive numbers to grow this weekend.
Here are all 22 Ducks who have been NFL Draft first-round selections… Fun throwback! Which Duck is your favorite ProDuck?
2023: DB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
2022: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
2021: OL Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
2020: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
2016: DE DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
2015: DE Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers
2015: QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
2013: OL Kyle Long, Chicago Bears
2013: DE Dion Jordan, Miami Dolphins
2008: RB Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers
2006: DT Haloti Ngata, Baltimore Ravens
2002: QB Joey Harrington, Detroit Lions
1999: QB Akili Smith, Cincinnati Bengals
1996: DB Alex Molden, New Orleans Saints
1987: QB Chris Miller, Atlanta Falcons
1984: OL Gary Zimmerman, New York Giants
1976: DB Mario Clark, Buffalo Bills
1975: TE Russ Francis, New England Patriots
1972: OL Tom Drougas, Baltimore Colts
1972: WR Ahmad Rashad, St. Louis Cardinals
1968: DB Jim Smith, Washington Redskins
1955: QB George Shaw, Baltimore Colts
By the way, former Oregon football player Penei Sewell just reportedly inked a contract with the Detroit Lions that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
A look around the college football landscape… Notre Dame leads all schools in producing NFL talent, with 525 total players selected in the NFL Draft. The Fighting Irish have had five players drafted No. 1 overall, but the last was in 1972. The USC Trojans have the second-most with 523 players drafted.
The college football record for most NFL Draft selections in a single year is held by Georgia (15 players in 2022.) Oregon coach Dan Lanning was with Georgia from 2017-2021 and many of those Bulldogs players were his guys.