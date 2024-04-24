Former Oregon Duck Penei Sewell Becomes NFL's Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman: Report
Former Oregon football player Penei Sewell just reportedly inked a contract with the Detroit Lions that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
The Lions and offensive tackle Sewell have agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, according the NFL Network. Sewell is under contract through the 2029 season.
Detroit drafted Sewell No. 7-overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Sewell is the highest-drafted offensive lineman in Oregon history, and the second-highest offensive lineman ever taken by the Lions.
"Detroit, let's rock. All glory to God," Sewell wrote on social media.
Sewell's legacy at Oregon is extensive. The unanimous First-Team All-American was also the first Polynesian and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. Maybe most impressive... Sewell allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps in his two seasons as an Oregon Duck.
His dominance has continued into the NFL. Sewell has allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons with the Lions, per Pro Football Focus. Sewell has also earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.
Sewell's massive contract has earned many congratulations on social media, including former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Speaking of Detroit, the 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit. The first round will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26 while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.