NFL Draft: Chargers' Justin Herbert Linked to Patriots, Vikings in Trade Buzz
The Los Angeles Chargers strengthened their offensive line during the NFL Draft by selecting Notre Dame's Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick. Alt is set to block for former Oregon Ducks and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was the subject of trade interest from other teams.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings contacted the Chargers to discuss a potential trade for Herbert, but they received "a flat no."
Schefter also noted that a trade would have resulted in the Chargers taking on a $63.5 million cap charge for the upcoming season, at a time when they have only $32.3 million in cap space.
The trade speculation began when Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh praised draft prospect J.J. McCarthy, whom he previously coached at Michigan, stating, "I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft."
Harbaugh's praise led to whispers about Harbaugh's desire to possibly reunite with McCarthy, which caught the attention of teams around the NFL, including the Patriots and Vikings.
New England should have an answer at quarterback after using the No. 3 overall selection on Drake Maye despite previously being open to trade conversations regarding the pick. Initially, Maye will contend for the starting position against Jacoby Brissett, a veteran recently signed as a free agent.
The Vikings parted ways with longtime starter Kirk Cousins, who has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota quickly secured a potential replacement, finalizing a one-year deal with former San Francisco 49ers backup Sam Darnold.
After the NFL Draft began, the Vikings traded the No. 11 overall pick, along with their fourth and fifth-round picks, to the Jets for the No. 10 overall pick and the No. 203 pick. Minnesota used the move to select McCarthy to serve as a potential long-term quarterback option.