Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning Travels To Alabama To Support Bo Nix: NFL Draft First Round
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning is traveling to Alabama to be with former Duck quarterback Bo Nix on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft, according to KOIN.
Nix is projected as a first-or-second round draft selection. Coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a Duck quarterback, Nix has been often linked to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
Lanning oozes excitement for all his former stars. In the middle of football spring practices, with the Oregon football spring game on Saturday, April 27th, Lanning hopes to support the draft hopefuls as best he can.
“You obviously can't be in three places at one time probably starts with who asked you,”Lanning said after practice on Tuesday. “… We still have practice on Thursday and have a walkthrough on Friday. So we'll be creative and see what we can accomplish."
The Broncos own the No. 12-overall selection in the draft and are looking for a quarterback of the future in the post-Russell Wilson era in the Mile High City.
The Vikings are arguably the best situation for a rookie quarterback to start right away. Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons but still has star playmakers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Nix’s legacy is etched in the Oregon football history books as:
- Oregon’s all-time leader in completion percentage (74.9)
- Oregon’s single-season record holder in completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023
- Most Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week awards in league history (7)
The 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit, Michigan. The first round will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26 while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.
More Ducks hoping to becoming ProDucks include: offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, wide receiver Troy Franklin, defensive end Brandon Dorlus, cornerback Khyree Jackson, running back Bucky Irving and safety Evan Williams.